UPM Specialty Papers and packaging leaders craft digitally printable food-safe confectionery pouch
16 Sep 2024 --- UPM Specialty Papers has released its latest food packaging solution, co-created with Henkel and Koenig & Bauer — a “doypack” confectionery pouch offering enhanced levels of barrier properties and suitability for all printing methods, including digital.
The project began with testing and optimizing the UPM Asendo barrier paper on a Koenig & Bauer RotaJET digital press.
Unlike flexo, rotogravure or offset printing methods that require high volume runs, digital printing technology allows small batches to be produced for specific marketing purposes, such as events or localized packaging.
The prototype packaging was then coated with Henkel’s Aquence Epix BC 6134 FL coating. The resulting structure provides resistance to moisture, especially grease, while offering excellent sealing properties. This makes it ideal for uses such as confectionery, as well as frozen food and bakery products.
“The smooth collaboration between UPM, Koenig & Bauer Digital & Webfed and Henkel ensures that the project runs efficiently and effectively, leveraging the strengths of each party and showcasing the latest advancements in digital printing and sustainable packaging solutions,” explains Aleksi Pekkanen, researcher at UPM R&D.
“The materials used in the doypack pouches are designed to run seamlessly across different processes, ensuring high runnability and consistent quality.”
The pouch is also recyclable in existing fiber recycling streams and completely safe for food contact.
Heat-sealable packaging concept
The three partners teamed up to create a sustainable heat-sealable packaging concept.
The entire production process, from coating to printing to packaging the candy, was highly efficient and went according to plan, with the final pouches produced at Pack Company.
“We have used UPM paper on our packaging line a few times. Now that we’ve learned to run heat-sealable barrier papers, it works just like other commercial materials,” says Jaana Hakkarainen, director of sales and production at Pack Company.
“The packaging machines are made for plastic, but we can already achieve the same running speeds with UPM barrier papers. Papers also drive better than plastic and reduce waste because plastic stretches. Paper offers a higher level of dimensional stability.”
UPM’s portfolio of barrier and barrier base papers — including UPM Asendo, UPM Asendo Pro, UPM Solide Lucent and UPM Prego — are deemed suitable for further coatings to improve their protective properties and add heat- or cold-sealing.
When combined with coatings, these papers are capable of delivering medium to high barrier levels based on the end-use requirements, UPM highlights.
In other latest food packaging advances, Korozo Group highlights Kororcy, its polyolefin-based, PA-free flexible laminated film that combines “high performance” with “full recyclability.” This features an enhanced PE formulation that reportedly can deliver a high level of clarity, stiffness and strength, alongside a PP formulation known for its easy-open peel functions.
Last month, Lidl Switzerland introduced cellulose-based packaging in collaboration with Swiss cheese company Hardegger Käse to replace traditional plastic packaging.