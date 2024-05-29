China Beauty Expo 2024: SK Chemicals uses recycled materials for cosmetic containers
29 May 2024 --- SK Chemicals introduced cosmetic containers that implement its Circular Recycle technologies and materials at China Beauty Expo 2024 in Shanghai from the 22nd to the 24th.
The company also provided a session revealing materials optimized for eco-friendly cosmetic containers, and showcased a lineup of copolyesters using Circular Recycle materials to strengthen its collaboration with brand owners, targeting the premium cosmetic container market.
Products presented at the show included the Circular Recycle copolyester Ecotria CR, produced based on chemical recycling technology and the copolyester Ecotria Claro, which can be classified and recycled into PET after use.
SK Chemicals also highlighted plastic materials that contain recycled raw materials or can be recycled into PET after use, under the slogan “Redefining Beauty Packaging for a Sustainable Future.”
Brand collaborations
The chemicals company says it established the “world’s first” commercial Circular Recycle material system and expects active collaboration with brand owners in the future based on what it showcased at China Beauty Expo 2024.
“SK Chemicals has been consistently striving to apply sustainable materials as a core material for premium cosmetic containers. We will continue to lead the market through close collaboration with global cosmetic brand owners,” says Kim Eung-soo, head of SK Chemicals’ Green Materials Business Division.
Growing market
According to a report released by the China Flavors and Essences Cosmetics Industry Association last year, the market size of China’s cosmetics industry in 2023 was ¥516.9 billion (US$3.29 billion), a 6.4% increase from the previous year.
The market is expected to maintain a growth rate of over 5% annually until 2025.
China Beauty Expo is Asia’s “largest beauty exhibition,” where global cosmetic brands, manufacturers, distributors and related organizations participate to showcase the latest trends, technologies and products.
Cosmetic containers
In beauty packaging news, Nissha launched a jar for water-based cosmetics made from Sulapac material, designed to minimize packaging’s environmental footprint. The 50 ml jar is made of biobased and compostable material and is part of Nissha’s ecosense molding product lineup, which already includes a range of Sulapac packaging for supplements, dry food and cosmetics made in Germany and Japan.
Dow and Freepoint Eco-Systems entered a supply agreement for 65,000 metric tons of certified-circular, plastic waste-derived pyrolysis oil to produce virgin-grade equivalent plastics in Dow’s US Gulf Coast operations. The companies are building a recycling system that converts plastic waste into new materials to foster a circular economy for plastics in North America.
By Sabine Waldeck