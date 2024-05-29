Mondi paper-based shrink wrap LCA shows advantages over plastics
29 May 2024 --- Mondi has commissioned and completed an LCA for its paper-based Hug&Hold solution to determine its environmental impact compared to that of conventional low-density PE (LDPE) shrink wrap for six 1.5 L PET beverage bottles.
Hug&Hold is a fully recyclable solution developed to replace plastic shrink wrap on PET bottle bundle packs. It comprises two elements — a kraft paper sleeve to provide secure and safe transportation and a corrugated carrying handle that firmly holds the bottles around the neck, featuring an integrated handle for convenience and strength.
Silvia Hanzelova, sales director for Speciality Kraft Paper at Mondi, says: “Mondi values independent critical reviews and a data-driven route to help customers assess the environmental impact of their products.”
“This LCA on Hug&Hold delivers on that. The results play a vital role in our customers’ decision-making process, which ensures that we keep creating sustainable solutions in line with our MAP2030 (Mondi Action Plan 2030) commitments, providing effective and creative solutions — that are sustainable by design and successful in application.”
Tarik Aniba, sales and marketing director for Corrugated Solutions, adds: “We are proud to see our Hug&Hold solution outperform conventional LDPE shrink wrap in multiple environmental categories. This result highlights our ongoing commitment to developing forward-thinking, eco-friendly packaging solutions. In choosing Hug&Hold, our partners can achieve their environmental objectives without compromising packaging quality and reliability.”
Lower environmental impacts
Mondi says it commissions critically reviewed and ISO-compliant LCAs to assess products’ life cycle impacts, using the Environmental Footprint method. Sixteen indicators have been assessed, from raw material acquisition to production and end of life treatment (typical disposal in the EU27).
According to the packaging giant’s assessment, Hug&Hold has lower impacts in climate change, fossil resource use, photochemical ozone formation, acidification, ionizing radiation, water use and eutrophication of freshwater.
The overall carbon footprint is 43% lower than average LDPE virgin plastic shrink wrap and 15% lower than LDPE shrink wrap with 100% recycled content, meaning it can contribute to reducing packagings’ climate change impacts while providing a strong solution for the customer and end user.
In other developments, Mondi partnered with Sweden’s Scan Sverige to create a PP-based monomaterial packaging and developed a new secondary paper packaging solution for wrapping bundles of food and drinks, replacing conventional plastic shrink film.
Edited by Natalie Schwertheim