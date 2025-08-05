Ciner Glass propels European container glass supply chain with multi-million investment
Ciner Glass has signed a €504 million (US$584 million) financing agreement to support the development of its container glass production facility in Lommel, Belgium. Ciner Glass says the plant will produce light container glass with “minimal energy consumption.”
The investment reportedly ranks among the largest foreign direct investments in Belgium in the past decade.
The financing will drive the development of the glass packaging plant featuring two high-capacity furnaces, each capable of producing 650 metric tons per day, feeding a total of eight production lines. The facility is expected to deliver a total capacity of 1,300 metric tons daily once fully operational.
Gökhan Şen, CEO at Ciner Glass, says: “This investment is a significant milestone for Ciner Glass and a testament to our long-term vision for sustainable industrial growth in Europe. We are proud to bring one of the most advanced container glass production facilities to Belgium, creating hundreds of jobs and delivering high-quality, environmentally responsible products to our customers.”
“I would like to extend our sincere thanks to our financial partners — including our ECA supporters and commercial lenders — and also to the Flemish Government for their trust and collaboration in making this project a reality. Their support is instrumental in helping us build a greener, more resilient future for the glass industry.”
The financing package includes €252 million (US$292 million) in export credit agency backed facilities, supported by SACE, UK Export Finance, and the Social and Economic Council of Flanders and an additional €252 million (US$292 million) in commercial facilities, with a portion guaranteed by Gigarant.
The Lommel facility is expected to be operational by the second quarter of 2026 and is set to create approximately 500 jobs, strengthening the European container glass supply chain and contributing to the local economy. Ciner Glass and its European partners finalized payment terms for its second furnace, which is scheduled to become operational in 2027.