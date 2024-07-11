Clubzerø-Barclays partnership returns to Wimbledon with returnable food packs
11 Jul 2024 --- Clubzerø has teamed up with Barclays for the second consecutive year at the Wimbledon Championships to reduce single-use waste within The Queue. Barclays customers are offered strawberries and cream ice-cream in the bank’s game, seat and match area, served in Clubzerø’s latest packaging innovation, the “Perfect Pot.”
According to the UK Government, a typical mass sporting event can generate up to seven tons of waste. Clubzerø claims its returnable packaging service replaces single-use packaging and also cuts CO2 emissions by 50%.
Barclays became the Official Banking Partner of the Wimbledon Championships in January 2023. This year’s launch of the Perfect Pot further extends its collaboration with Clubzerø at the time, which piloted returnable cold juice cups.
“Our Perfect Pots are the newest addition to our returnable packaging range, following months of rigorous development with our customers and partners,” says Safia Qureshi, founder and CEO of Clubzerø.
“It is critical to establish standards for returnable packaging and we are thrilled to be pioneering this through our continued work at the Championships, Wimbledon in partnership with Barclays.”
Daily servicing
The Perfect Pots have been designed in-house at Clubzerø. Throughout the tournament, they are serviced daily, using Zedify’s emission-free electric vehicles to provide sustainable collections and redistributions of packaging.
Zedify, which received investment from Barclays’ Sustainable Impact Capital — a mandate to invest £500 million (US$640.5 million) of Barclays capital into global climate tech start-ups by the end of 2027 — is the UK’s largest e-cargo bike delivery network operating across nine UK cities.
Alongside the Perfect Pots, Clubzerø announced plans to unveil its “new and improved” Drop Point Boxes, designed to support large sporting events with convenient drop points for customers to return packaging to.
Clubzerø was first supported by Barclays through its Unreasonable Impact program in 2021, a partnership with Unreasonable Group that supports ventures with the network and resources they need to address social and environmental challenges.
In other plays at Wimbledon, Evian unveiled a “first-of-its-kind” arch-shaped drinking water refill system at Wimbledon to supply spectators of the ongoing tennis tournament and encourage reusable water containers.