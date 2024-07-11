Twinplast’s extrusion line investment scales bespoke corrugated PP pack solutions
11 Jul 2024 --- Corrugated packaging specialist Twinplast has invested £1.5 million (US$1.9 million) in a new extrusion line to scale its capacity to deliver bespoke packaging, storage and display products.
Manufactured in Milan, Italy, by Omipa Extrusion Machinery, the “new state-of-the-art” machinery will increase the capacity of Twinplast’s extrusion line by three to four times at an energy consumption rate of 40% less per ton of material produced.
The supplier has also invested in improving its cooling equipment that will save a further 5% of the energy used to run all the machines in the factory.
“This investment marks a major stage in Twinplast’s growth strategy, enabling us to deliver bulk orders faster and more energy efficiently,” says Toby Garrett, Twinplast’s managing director.
“As well as being a game changer for our production capacity, with output of up to 1,500 kg/h, it [the new extrusion line] will enable significant carbon reduction — we estimate that energy saved in a year will be in the region of 62 tons of CO2 when converted from kWh,” he adds.
“The new line will manufacture products that are durable, returnable, reusable and recyclable, helping to reduce unnecessary waste and costs.”
The new facilities will also support Twinplast’s ability to customize solutions developed by an in-house technical design team.
Tim Steer, commercial director at Twinplast, comments: “The new extrusion line offers exceptional versatility.”
“That’s a vital function for our business — being able to manufacture infinite shapes and produce thousands of bespoke solutions for all manner of applications has enabled us to work with leading UK businesses and organizations across various sectors including FMCG, retail, horticultural, construction, industrial, healthcare, packaging, logistics and pharmaceutical.”
“The new extrusion line puts Twinplast on a very strong footing to continue our expansion in these markets,” he concludes.