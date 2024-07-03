Evian reintroduces arching mineral water refill system at Wimbledon
03 Jul 2024 --- Evian has unveiled a drinking water refill system at Wimbledon to supply spectators of the ongoing tennis tournament and encourage reusable water containers.
The “first-of-its-kind” arch-shaped refill system was introduced last year as part of Evian and Wimbledon’s joint work to reduce plastic packaging waste during The Championships.
Spectators can purchase a QR code for £5 (US$6.35) that will enable them to refill with Evian natural mineral water throughout their day. The code can be used to refill any refillable container.
Spectators will also be able to purchase a limited-edition evian refillable bottle to mark the occasion, with refills for £25 (US$31.74).
Players are provided with their own reusable bottles that can be refilled with Evian natural mineral water, on-court and at designated player areas, including practice courts, dressing rooms and restaurants.
“It’s a championship challenge for the industry — we’ve all got used to convenience, but we need to protect the environment. Bottled water is a staple buy for many people, but we all know plastic waste and litter from food and drink packaging is too high and this needs to be tackled,” says Harriet Lamb, CEO at WRAP (Waste & Resources Action Programme).
“Expanding the refill system for natural source mineral water at Wimbledon is exciting and shows how we can move to alternative systems that go a long way to reduce plastic waste, particularly in such a controlled space. You can just refill your reusable water bottle. This is exactly the kind of innovation we need to happen more widely.”
Promoting a culture of reuse
Building on the experience and insights from last year, Evian has included more of the players’ teams and optimized the system to increase the ease of bottle return and reuse.
“We know that refill plays, and will continue to play, a major role in the way people consume water here in the UK. The response to the player refill system last year was incredibly positive, so we want to expand refill to spectators to explore the potential at a larger scale,” says Gemma Morgan, spokesperson for Evian.
“Through a bespoke solution for Wimbledon, for the first time ever our pristine mountain mineral water will be available for spectators to purchase through a refill system,” she adds.
This year, Evian refill stations can be found in six locations across the Wimbledon grounds, three in food court areas and three mobile carts, as well as additional stations in the queue area.
Spectators can purchase Evian natural mineral water unlimited refills to stay hydrated throughout their day at Wimbledon.
“I look forward to seeing the results of this pilot to add to our understanding of how the public will use refill, and what more could be done in the future. I hope to see similar schemes become common at other major sporting and cultural events,” comments Lamb.