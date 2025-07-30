Coca-Cola invests in high-speed bottling line in South Africa
Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) has invested R365 million (US$20.3 million) in a bottling line that can produce 72,000 bottles per hour in Midrand, South Africa.
The high-speed line will produce Bonaqua Pump Still and Powerade packs in various sizes, with each bottle fitted with a sports cap. The investment aims to support the company’s expansion in the sports and hydration drinks category.
Moses Lubisi, manufacturing and technical director at Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa, says: “By launching this new line, we strengthen our ability to meet growing consumer demand and create shared value across the local value chain, including for our customers and communities.”
“Importantly, this investment reaffirms Coca-Cola’s local approach — we produce locally, distribute locally and, where possible, source locally.”
The line is said to support CCBA’s sustainability goals by optimizing water and energy use. According to the company, it facilitates the training of a skilled workforce able to handle the bottling line.
Sunil Gupta, CEO at CCBA, says: “This new production line in South Africa represents a key step in our ambitious growth plans in all our markets on the continent. It enhances our ability to meet consumer needs while reinforcing our commitment to delivering reliability and top-quality beverages across Africa.”
Recently, the Coca-Cola Foundation and the Global Environment and Technology Foundation launched an initiative to invest in packaging waste reduction and recovery solutions across Eurasia and the Middle East.
However, the drinks company recently faced criticism from the UN following its transition from reusable glass packaging to plastic bottles in Samoa, an island country in the Pacific Ocean.