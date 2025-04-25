Coca-Cola installs Sidel bottling line as demand for carbonated soft drinks grows
Coca-Cola FEMSA aims to meet Latin America’s expanding carbonated soft drinks (CSD) market by installing a new line from Sidel in Jundiai, Brazil. Coca-Cola has chosen Sidel’s Super Combi to boost overall line productivity and operate at 39,000 bottles per hour.
The Sidel Super Combi is an innovative, all-in-one solution that integrates five key units — preform feeder, blower, labeler, filler/capper, and cap feeder — into a compact smart system.
Coca-Cola FEMSA utilizes 100% recycled PET (rPET) preforms in its bottle production, and the Sidel Super Combi is said to be “fully” compatible with rPET.
Coca-Cola FEMSA, one of Coca-Cola’s largest franchises, serves more than 270 million people with a portfolio of 134 beverage brands, including carbonated soft drinks, water, juices, teas, and energy drinks. The beverage giant aims for widespread access to its beverages, running 56 manufacturing plants and 249 distribution centers across Latin America.
Effectiveness and space savings
Coca-Cola opted for Sidel’s Super Combi for its CSD operations following the successful installation of the solution at the company’s water line at Brazil’s Bauru plant.
Sidel’s Super Combi design offers a 30% reduction in footprint compared to standalone equipment, making it suitable for Coca-Cola, which is seeking effectiveness and space savings.
Sidel’s new solution replaced the existing wet block equipment and seamlessly integrated with the remaining production set-up. The line can handle up to ten bottle formats from 0.2 to 2 L, while reducing the overall footprint with more efficient use of space within the facility.
Lightweight PET bottles
The Sidel Super Combi minimizes contamination risks by reducing transfer points and potential exposure to contamination. The line also facilitates the manufacture of lightweight PET bottles by reducing transfer distances and minimizing mechanical stress, allowing for thinner bottles, according to Sidel.
The Super Combi installed at Coca-Cola also utilizes Sidel’s BlendFill system, which integrates the mixer and filler tanks into a single unit, streamlining operations. This design reportedly reduces the overall footprint, lowering operational costs and system complexity.
The design is also said to lower CO2 consumption throughout the production process while saving water in each cleaning cycle.
Sidel also installed the Evo-On Care and Performance apps, allowing the drinks manufacturer to improve line performance with actionable recommendations to solve efficiency losses.
The app can increase Overall Equipment Effectiveness by making it easy to track, understand, and address machine inefficiencies, ensuring that production units meet their performance targets.