Heineken joins Ellen MacArthur Foundation to expand bottle reuse
Heineken has joined the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s network to accelerate packaging reuse. The non-profit organization says its research shows that reusable packaging can be a “powerful pathway” to reduce waste and virgin material use.
Heineken aims to increase its reusable packaging range by building a sustainable and “commercially attractive” business model. The Dutch brewer focuses on collaborative action, aiming to unlock the potential of reuse and help tackle the global waste crisis.
“As a leading global brewer, we recognize that industry collaboration is vital in creating a systemic shift toward scaling reuse,” says Joanna Price, chief corporate affairs officer at Heineken.
“Partnering with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation is crucial due to their convening power, bringing together industry leaders, governments, and NGOs to foster impactful change. By sharing our expertise in reusable packaging, we aim to drive adoption at scale and contribute significantly to a circular economy.”
Scaling reuse
Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s “Global Commitment 2024 progress report” shows that 64% of brands, retailers, and packaging signatories have launched reuse pilots, highlighting the willingness of the industry to move toward a circular economy.
Together with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, Heineken plans to drive change toward adopting reuse practices within the industry.
“We launched our circularity strategy in 2024, prioritizing three areas — Reuse, Recycled content, and Recyclable by design — to embed a closed loop approach in packaging development,” a Heineken spokesperson tells Packaging Insights.
Rob Opsomer, executive lead for Plastics and Finance at the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, adds: “Scaling up reuse is critical to tackling packaging pollution. To do so, collaboration is crucial. No single organization can drive the necessary change by itself.”
“Leaders across the private, public, and finance sectors need to collaborate and take a fresh approach to expanding reuse. We look forward to working with Heineken, a company that has experience implementing reuse models globally, to drive reuse at scale.”
In the Netherlands, eight of Heineken’s ten brands are available in refillable bottles.
In 2023, the company introduced refillable bottles for Desperados in the Netherlands. “With this introduction, approximately 90% of all Heineken Netherlands bottles are filled and sold in a refillable version.”
In the same year, a deposit on cans became mandatory in the Netherlands. “We offer nine of our brands in cans: Birra Moretti, Amstel, Lagunitas, Heineken, Desperados, Texels, Oedipus, Brand, and Affligem.”