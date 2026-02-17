- Industry news
Coca-Cola unveils locally-inspired Lunar New Year packs across Southeast Asia & China
Key takeaways
- Coca-Cola has partnered with Elmwood to create a series of Lunar New Year packaging across Southeast Asia.
- The beverage packaging is designed to preserve traditions and adapt rituals to each market.
- For 2026, Coca-Cola China launched special-edition cans featuring the zodiac horse and fireworks, with multiple brands participating in seasonal campaigns.
Coca-Cola is marking the Lunar New Year with a series of culturally inspired packaging designs across Southeast Asia and China, blending traditions with its brand storytelling.
Across Southeast Asia, Coca-Cola has developed a festive visual identity in partnership with global brand and design consultancy Elmwood. The design appears across cans, multipacks, retail displays, and digital platforms, providing a shared foundation while allowing each market to reflect its own cultural traditions.
Tin Le Trung, Coca-Cola trademark category lead in ASEAN and South Pacific, comments: “Our ambition with Lunar New Year/Têt [the Vietnamese Lunar New Year] was to help keep our beautiful traditions alive by inviting younger generations to take part in shaping them.”
“Across our markets, we worked closely with local teams to reimagine familiar rituals, not replace them, but to refresh them. Whether it’s re-interpreting Tết symbols in Vietnam or bridging generations together through music in Singapore and Malaysia, the goal was to create celebrations that feel meaningful, joyful, and shared.”
Regional diversity and artistry
In Vietnam, packaging features golden swallows in flight, peach and apricot blossoms, and red money envelopes — symbols traditionally associated with family connection and good fortune.
In Singapore and Malaysia, limited-edition cans depict spirited horses alongside flowers, ingots, oriental fans, and bamboo, referencing prosperity, longevity, and success.
Lisa Balm, executive creative director at Elmwood Asia, says: “Our ambition was to create an identity that feels universally festive yet deeply local. For example, brocade isn’t just textile, it’s storytelling that celebrates and unites the 54 diverse ethnic groups in Vietnam.”
“The embroidery and weaving technique evoke intricate detail and richness, creating a culturally layered aesthetic that feels intimate and celebratory. By focusing on shared symbols and reimagining them through the artistry and cultural depth of Asian craftsmanship, we created a single visual language that successfully translates across Lunar New Year/Tết.”
Embracing cultural heritage
For the 2026 Year of the Horse, Coca-Cola China has launched special edition cans showcasing vibrant fireworks alongside the zodiac horse. The designs incorporate auspicious Chinese New Year symbols associated with prosperity and renewal.
The company also highlights the art of Chinese embroidery. By referencing the intangible cultural heritage, Coca-Cola China aims to expand seasonal product choices for consumers.
During the festival period, brands under Coca-Cola China will jointly participate in marketing activities, including Coca-Cola, Sprite, Minute Maid, and Fanta.
To meet the surge in demand during the Chinese New Year period, Coca-Cola China has also coordinated with its three major bottling partners and 46 factories nationwide. The company says “refined channel planning and market execution” are intended to ensure a stable supply throughout the festival season.