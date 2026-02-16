Carlsberg Asia introduces AI-designed Lunar New Year packaging

- Industry news
Key takeaways
- Carlsberg Asia launches Year of the Horse limited-edition bottles, cans, and packs in multiple Asian countries.
- The packaging blends traditional gilding lacquer art with AI-driven design.
- The release marks the sixth consecutive year of Carlsberg’s Chinese zodiac packaging campaign, reinforcing its strategy to deliver locally relevant brand experiences.
Carlsberg Asia has unveiled special bottles, cans, and packs to mark the Year of the Horse in celebration of the upcoming Lunar New Year.
This is the sixth year Carlsberg celebrates this occasion by releasing its Chinese zodiac limited edition packaging. The campaign aims to support the Carlsberg Group’s investment in premium brands and growth across Asia.
The limited edition will be available at local retailers across China, Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam.
Jeff Chong, director of international premium brands, Asia, at Carlsberg Group, says: “At Carlsberg, we are committed to celebrating the moments that matter most to our customers. Lunar New Year is a regional story lived locally, and we are proud to once again bring a unifying brand experience to markets across Asia.”
AI design with traditional art
The packaging design draws inspiration from the historic gilding lacquer art technique, traditionally associated with luxury items as a symbol of affluence across Asian societies. The final aesthetic results from the integration of this heritage with AI technology.
The horse motif on the packaging is depicted riding above the sky, beneath Carlsberg’s hop leaf, which is transformed into the shape of lucky clouds.
The image is set against a dark green background with red and gold accents, the latter traditionally associated with happiness and wealth in the year ahead.
Apart from Asia, last year, Carlsberg Group partnered with DS Smith to develop a recyclable corrugated cardboard display for the launch of the premium beer Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc to the German market. Carlsberg Bulgaria also joined forces with KHS to improve canning technology and eliminate the need for beverage imports.