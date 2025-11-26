Colgate and Watsons expand toothpaste tube recycling program in Hong Kong
Key takeaways
- Colgate and Watsons Hong Kong have entered the second phase of their “Small Acts, Big Smiles” take-back program, adding dedicated bins for convenient recycling of any-brand toothpaste tubes.
- Collected tubes are upcycled into everyday items as Colgate aims to fully shift to recyclable toothpaste packaging by the end of 2025.
- Rewards and incentives are increased in the form of MoneyBack points and eCoupons.
Colgate has furthered its collaboration with Watsons Hong Kong to recycle used toothpaste tubes as the “Small Acts, Big Smiles Recyclable Take Back Program” enters its second phase.
In addition to continuing collections of empty toothpaste tubes of any brand at around 180 Watsons stores in Hong Kong SAR, 120 of those stores have introduced dedicated collection bins to enable convenient self-service drop-off. The program is scheduled to run through December 31, 2026.
Launched last year, the program saw toothpaste tubes collected in its first phase upcycled into recyclable pens, with the help of recycling partner The Loops and design studio Gaau1 Up. Colgate and Watsons donated these pens to the Hong Kong Young Dentist Federation, giving the tubes a “second life” while providing school supplies to underprivileged children.
“Every act of kindness and every upcycled item helps build a brighter, more sustainable future. We remain committed to supporting youth and driving green initiatives that matter,” says Watsons.
Encouraging participation
In phase two of the program, Colgate and Watsons have increased the reward to incentivize broader participation in recycling. Consumers can earn 50 points for each empty toothpaste tube of any brand returned on MoneyBack, an extensive membership reward program in Hong Kong SAR.
MoneyBack members who purchase selected Colgate products bearing the recyclable-tube symbol will continue to receive double MoneyBack points. The points received can be used as cash directly across Watsons stores.
Until the end of this year, customers who return used toothpaste tubes of any brand to participating Watsons stores for recycling will receive a HK$10 (US$1.3) Colgate eCoupon.
Colgate plans to fully convert to recyclable tubes by the end of 2025, at which time toothpaste products will all be produced using fully recyclable packaging. Collaborating with partners, the recycled tubes can be transformed into functional everyday items, including furniture, clocks, tableware, and stationery.
The personal care industry is increasingly exploring the use of recyclable tubes. Earlier this year, Albéa Tubes supplied L’Oréal with the (RE)flex tube for the beauty company’s Cool Silver range of grey hair care products. The tube can be recycled in high-density PE recycling streams.
The company has also partnered with beauty brand Etat Pur to rebrand its Pure Skincare range with recyclable tubes.
Meanwhile, retail stores are expanding return schemes globally. This week, UK-based supermarket chain Co-op partnered with Podpack, a coffee pod recycling service that enables customers to return and recycle used coffee pods in stores.
Also in the UK, Morrisons rolled out coffee pod collection points in more than 350 stores together with Podback.