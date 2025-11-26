Tomra Collection creates outdoor reverse vending machine for DRS
Key takeaways
- Tomra launches S2 Rugged Plus, a durable outdoor-ready reverse vending machine designed to withstand harsh weather and support DRS programs.
- The machine accepts PET, cans, and reusable glass, features modular add-ons, and includes high-capacity bins plus Tomra Flow Technology for faster returns.
- First installed in Poland’s new DRS, it frees retail floorspace by enabling reliable outdoor placement and scalable functionality.
Tomra Collection has launched the Tomra S2 Rugged Plus reverse vending machine that can withstand cold weather, making it suitable for outdoor use.
The machine accepts PET bottles, cans, and reusable glass bottles. Single-use bottles can be handled via an integrated glass crusher configuration within the machine.
“What makes TOMRA S2 Rugged Plus stand out is not only its durable construction but also its future-proof design,” says Brynjar Fonneløp, head of product unit at Tomra Collection.
“We know how important it is for retailers to have a robust outdoor solution that can manage all packaging types in a DRS. Tomra S2 Rugged Plus provides a scalable solution as recycling needs evolve.”
The first Tomra S2 Rugged Plus has recently been installed in Poland, where a DRS took off last month.
Most reverse vending machines are usually placed indoors, which can take up valuable retail floorspace. Tomra S2 Rugged Plus solves this issue as it has been engineers “exceptional durability and reliable operation outdoors,” according to the company.
Fonneløp adds: “This new outdoor solution helps retailers and other return points to streamline operations while providing customers with a fast, seamless, and reliable return experience. TOMRA S2 Rugged Plus provides a solution that combines strength, capacity and modular design.”
Robust design
Toma S2 Rugged Plus features robust steel cabinets designed to withstand rain, snow, and sun. It is made of powder-coated and galvanized sheet metal said to maintain the machine’s appearance over the years. It also features a bright, high-visibility touchscreen for readability in direct sunlight.
The machine integrates Tomra Flow Technology, which is said to allow users to return containers in a continuous, secure, and rapid flow, and minimizing wait times. According to the company, it offers high-capacity collection bins that reduce the need for frequent staff visits to the machine.
The modular design allows retailers to expand functionality. For example, it is possible to add a SoftDrop module to handle reusable glass bottles or an extra storage module to expand storage space.
Earlier this year, Tomra installed reverse vending machines in Spain, ahead of the country’s DRS launch, and it marketed a new reverse vending machine model designed for small businesses.