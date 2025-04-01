Contempo Specialty Packaging unveils child-resistant box for pre-rolled cannabis
Contempo Specialty Packaging has introduced a child-resistant, cigarette-style box made entirely from paperboard for pre-rolled joints. This solution aims to address both safety and environmental sustainability concerns in the cannabis industry.
Creating child-resistant cannabis packaging from paperboard has posed challenges in the past. Cigarette packs with flip-top designs often fail child-resistant testing due to vulnerable tear points, making them accessible to children.
Contempo Specialty Packaging’s design overcomes this challenge with a durable, plastic-free structure that has passed rigorous child-resistant testing protocols. It aims to ensure cannabis companies can comply with safety regulations while reducing the reliance on plastic packaging.
Michael Markarian, CEO of Contempo Specialty Packaging, tells Packaging Insights: “Lots of child resistant boxes are extremely difficult to open, which not only provides a poor customer experience, but also can be painful to customers with arthritis.”
“More than anything, this comes down to the design phase. We test many different dielines, and there are many different considerations, mainly how comfortable the box is to open and whether or not it forces the consumer to put their hands in awkward or uncomfortable positions.”
Eco-friendly and customizable
The company’s solution also aligns with the industry’s growing demand for eco-conscious packaging. The child-resistant boxes are crafted from recyclable materials and can be customized in various ways.
“It’s an all-paperboard design with no plastic parts. By not having plastic parts, the box is highly recyclable compared to other boxes that combine paper and plastic parts. As a general rule, anytime you mix materials together, the packaging is far less likely to be recycled, and it increases the probability of going to landfill,” says Markarian.
Cannabis producers can choose from FSC-certified boards or recycled paperboard while branding elements such as hot stamping, spot UV, and eco-friendly soy-based ink printing further enhance product presentation. Additionally, the packaging can be tailored to accommodate different sizes and quantities of pre-rolls.
Whether aiming for plastic-free packaging, recyclability, or compliance with regulations in US states like New York and Vermont, the company provides customized solutions to meet different needs.