March in review: Global waste exports, plastic “demonization,” Amazon greenwashing dispute
In March, we spoke to Daphna Nissenbaum, CEO and co-founder at Tipa, about why compostable packaging can solve continuing global waste exports. Meanwhile, Greenback Recycling Technologies told us why the “demonization” of plastic won’t solve pollution challenges.
In big news developments, Amazon Basics was accused of “misleading” consumers and contributing to deforestation, and ChemSec raised concerns about the European Commission’s latest proposal to label potentially dangerous substances as “sustainable.”
Global waste exports: Tipa CEO champions compostables as solution to plastic pollution crisis
Compostable packaging offers a “transformative solution” to global packaging waste exports by reducing waste at its source, according to Daphna Nissenbaum, CEO and co-founder at compostable packaging company Tipa. Global packaging waste exports remain a significant issue, warned Nissenbaum, who told us that five million tons of waste are traded globally, while European countries regularly rank in the world’s top ten plastic waste exporters. We interviewed Nissenbaum to discuss how compostable packaging can reduce the dependency on waste exports.
Greenback Recycling CTO: “Demonizing” plastic won’t solve global pollution crisis
The “demonization” of plastic is a “knee-jerk reaction” to the problem of plastic pollution, said Carlos Ludlow-Palafox, co-founder and chief technology officer at UK-based Greenback Recycling Technologies. Packaging Insights sat down with Ludlow-Palafox to explore how Greenback’s Enval Modules work to ensure the circularity of plastic. We also discussed the steps the company is taking to improve transparency within the recycling industry, stating that due to the growing demand for and scarcity of recycled plastic, some are “buying virgin plastic, making it dirty, and selling it as recycled.”
Design studio Milk: Business development manager talks alternative material integration through creative design
Packaging design needs to adapt to new materials, according to Eleonore Eisath, lead innovation lab and business development manager at Milk. The challenges inherent to such solutions can often be overcome through new design choices, offering elevated, engaging looks. However, Eisath highlighted that new material integration can be challenging, as packaging machinery might not be able to handle alternative materials. To support packagers in optimizing their portfolio and overcoming these challenges, food packaging agency Milk has introduced a booklet on eco-friendly food packaging materials. We spoke with Eisath about the role of creative design in packaging innovation.
Amazon Basics accused of “misleading” consumers and contributing to deforestation
Hagens Berman filed a lawsuit against Amazon’s private label, Amazon Basics, accusing it of “misleading” consumers by advertising its paper products as eco-friendly despite concerns over pulp-sourcing practices. The US class-action law firm alleges that Amazon is sourcing its paper pulp from suppliers contributing to the deforestation of sensitive Canadian boreal forests while intentionally targeting consumers seeking to make environmentally conscious choices. We interviewed Steve Berman, managing partner at Hagens Berman, to learn more about the lawsuit.
ChemSec: European Commission could “water down” legislation and allow toxic substance integration
The European Commission (EC) came under fire for proposing changes to its Green Taxonomy, which would allow thousands of potentially harmful substances to enter packaging and cosmetics products under the guise of being “green.” Campaigners at ChemSec warned the EC’s latest proposals could derail the European investment market for sustainable products. The EU’s Green Taxonomy specifies which investments can be classified as sustainable. We spoke with David Crouch, senior communications officer at ChemSec, to learn more about how the EC’s proposed changes would falsely advertise dangerous substances as “sustainable.”
Recycling in Brazil: Gaia BioMaterials highlights infrastructure challenges and compostable solutions
Brazil’s land area poses logistical challenges for efficient and uniform country-wide plastic recycling infrastructure, according to Dr. Mércia Fernandes, commercial representative for Brazil at plastic fabrication company Gaia BioMaterials. Fernandes told Packaging Insights that the absence of waste collection and treatment policies are the country’s main challenges to plastic circularity. Meanwhile, fluctuation in virgin resin prices often makes it the more economically attractive option, further discouraging the growth of plastic recycling.
Recycling in Australia: Chemical recycling expands amid plastic waste challenges
Australia’s chemical recycling is in its early stages but is increasingly gaining in popularity as a complementary solution to mechanical recycling, according to Toby Manners, CEO of GPT Circular, a plastic waste management company based in Australia and Indonesia. To scale up these technologies, GPT Circular announced a “landmark” agreement with iQRenew, an advanced waste recovery company. The partnership aims to foster a new set of specification criteria for soft plastics in advanced chemical recycling in the country. We spoke to Manners about the country’s waste management performance and how the partnership aims to transform locally collected soft plastics into high-quality recycled materials and tackle contamination in plastic recycling.
Huhtamaki president: Achieving recyclability amid food waste and hygiene concerns
Food packaging technology can help minimize waste by extending product shelf life. However, consistent sustainability regulations must be accompanied by assessments of their potential economic, environmental, and social impacts, according to Fredrik Davidsson, president, Fiber Foodservice E-A-O, at Huhtamaki. Davidsson highlighted food waste as a prominent global issue amid climate change concerns. To reduce waste, packaging providers such as Huhtamaki are increasingly transitioning toward recycled material inclusion and sustainable technologies. But Davidsson asserted that despite the need for circular design, there should never be a compromise on the safety, quality, or structure of food packaging. Packaging Insights spoke to the Huhtamaki president about the company’s latest developments in food packaging.
Plastics Recyclers Europe president calls for urgent action to save domestic production
European plastic recyclers are facing rising operational costs due to high energy prices, hindering the EU’s competitiveness against cheaper imports, said Ton Emans, president at Plastic Recyclers Europe. The non-profit organization representing the voice of European plastics recyclers is calling on EU policymakers to introduce regulations to ensure the industry’s competitiveness. We interviewed Emans to discuss why the EU’s domestic recyclate production is struggling and what steps policymakers should take to support the industry.
California EPR: Scaling recycling infrastructure as pressure for film producers rises
The California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery is finalizing the rules for its Plastic Pollution Prevention and Packaging Producer Responsibility Act (SB 54). For producers of film and flexible packaging, SB 54 has established rapid timelines, pressuring the industry to develop a compliance strategy by April 2026. SB 54 mandates a 25% source reduction by 2032, ensuring that all packaging is either recyclable or compostable, and requires a 65% recycling rate. The law establishes a new EPR program to manage packaging, aiming to reduce waste across the state. Packaging Insights sat down with Katherine Huded, executive director of material systems at The Recycling Partnership, a US-based NGO focusing on recycling systems, to discuss the critical steps needed to address industry challenges and opportunities.