Convenient and conscious: Time-poor consumers drive innovation in ready meal packaging
01 May 2024 --- For the modern on-the-go consumers, convenience food offers a practical way to save time without compromising on taste and health. According to industry insights, consumers are increasingly purchasing ready-to-eat meals. But with that comes the challenge for packagers to revamp ready meal packaging to align it with demands for environmentally sustainable packaging, convenience and health consciousness.
“Our industry is responding by exploring a variety of eco-friendly options. Innovations being adopted include advanced recycling technology, encouragement of re-use systems and the development of advanced materials made from renewable resources,” Paul Antoniadis, CEO at Good Natured, tells Packaging Insights.
“Having a vibrant industry that innovates in various ways is vital. A major challenge we see is if any of us in the industry take on the mindset that there is a single solution — we have to embrace multiple options to address the diversity of consumer, business and operating conditions that exist.”
Meanwhile, about the impact of material innovation on ready meal packaging, Mark Brownrigg, Faerch UK’s managing director for the Ready Meals & Fresh Meat business segment, says the current trends in material innovation have led to an array of alternative materials like board and aluminum entering the packaging landscape.
In addition, he says, while these may seem eco-friendlier to consumers, alternative materials’ actual recycling capabilities and carbon reduction potential often do not align with perceptions.
“A significant challenge for the industry lies in addressing these misconceptions,” Brownrigg tells us.
“Many alternative materials face recycling limitations, often ending up in incineration due to capacity constraints and contamination. Despite consumers’ good intentions, the actual environmental impact of these choices can be adverse.”
Beyond materials
Plant-based packaging provider Good Natured conducted a survey in the US, which found that while convenience and meal-planning credentials of ready-to-eat meals appeal to consumers, they also increasingly judge food by the packaging.
“In our Ready-to-Eat report, we highlighted the significant demand for convenience eating, with 73% of respondents consistently buying or increasing their purchases of ready meals. Alongside this trend is a significant call from consumers for packaging that aligns with their environmental values,” states Antoniadis.
“To meet modern consumer demands, the industry dialogue must go beyond just materials. We take a multi-pronged approach that includes purposeful design to address equally important sustainability issues like food preservation, security and transportation efficiencies.”
“This allows us to offer tailored solutions that fit various operational conditions, recognizing that one size does not fit all when it comes to sustainable packaging and our customers’ operating models.”
Faerch is doubling down on its commitment to packaging material sustainability. As the “world’s only” integrated recycler of PET pots, tubs and trays, the company offers tray-to-tray recycling on an industrial scale.
“We are committed to increasing the recycled content in our packaging and accelerating recycling capacity to promote true circularity. Our recent investment in the Cirrec recycling plant underscores this commitment, with strategic ambitions set to scale further across Europe,” shares Brownrigg.
“It’s crucial to consider the potential risks and impacts to cost and food waste — as alternative materials can lead to loss of production efficiencies, increased transport and storage costs and higher food waste, which significantly impacts CO2 emissions.”
Recycling infrastructure advances
Industry experts highlight that the lack of standardized regulatory frameworks poses hurdles, with varying standards leading to customer confusion. “This disparity is evident in the UK, where competitors might measure recycled content differently, leading to customer confusion. We advocate for a level playing field with standardized, independently verified qualifications for recycled materials,” elucidates Brownrigg.
“Regulations are a double-edged sword,” says Antoniadis, “while they can be structured to guide companies toward more sustainable practices, they can also impose limitations that might stifle innovation if they’re structured in a way that restricts the number of options that businesses and consumers can consider.”
“As regulations evolve, there is a trend toward restricting acceptable materials to streamline recycling processes. The recycling industry, which still relies heavily on manual sortation, benefits from a simplified input stream. This can enhance the efficiency of material recovery until recycling technology and investment catches up. However, it may also limit the range of new innovative materials introduced to the market,” the Good Natured CEO continues.
Furthermore, the Faerch managing director says that it’s crucial to educate customers on the real environmental impacts of their purchases and for customers to inform consumers. “By focusing on true recycling and circularity, we aim to meet these evolving expectations while ensuring our industry remains future-proof, competitive and relevant.”
Functional packaging
As convenience eating continues to thrive, the packaging industry stands poised to meet the challenges of material innovation and regulatory frameworks, and profit from conscientious and convenient designs.
“Today’s consumers are better informed and more concerned than ever about the environmental impacts of their purchasing choices. They want clear information about the materials used in packaging, including their origins and disposal options,” stresses Antoniadis.
“Additionally, consumers continue to value functional aspects such as ease of use, storage convenience, and the safety and freshness of the packaged food. We’ve always advised our packaging customers to prioritize the food quality, convenience and freshness first, then make the right sustainable packaging decision for their business.”
“This is because consumers understandably choose the foods they desire first, then the packaging. It’s usually not the other way around.”
Brownrigg at Faerch agrees and adds: “Consumer demand for sustainable, transparent and functional packaging is undoubtedly growing.”
“Our focus remains on driving recycling initiatives and aligning with our ESG goals. Our investment in Cirrec and commitment to a Tray-to-Tray model exemplifies this dedication. By investing in recycling capabilities, we aim to mitigate the environmental impacts associated with single-use plastics while maintaining cost-effectiveness and logistical efficiency.”
By Radhika Sikaria