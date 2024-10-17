Sprouts Farmers Market switches out single-use corrugated boxes with reusable packaging across fresh food
A partnership between Sprouts Farmers Market and circular packaging provider IFCO shares a progress report on a four-year trial that replaces difficult-to-recycle single-use corrugated and wax-corrugated boxes with reusable containers.
The ongoing partnership has applied this change to fresh produce items packed in high-humidity environments.
The partnership commenced in December 2020 with a pilot program at Sprouts. The pilot targeted recollections and the adaptability of Sprouts distribution centers and retail outlets to a new packaging solution.
The successful trial indicated “positive environmental impacts and operational efficiencies,” resulting in a nationwide expansion, including all distribution centers and converting additional fresh produce items packing into the reusable containers.
Forecasted annual impact
The partners highlight the durable design of IFCO’s reusable packaging containers, which minimizes product damage during transport to cut food waste.
Over the next 12 months, the use of IFCO RPCs is expected to help reduce an estimated 600 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions, 600,000 lbs of solid waste, 105,000 lbs of food waste, 33,000 GJ of saved energy and 2.4 million gallons of water.
“This partnership showcases the tangible benefits of reusable packaging,” says Jon Brooks, vice president of retail sales for IFCO.
“By expanding our use of IFCO’s reusable packaging solutions, we are taking steps in contributing to a circular economy where we’re reducing waste sent to landfills and increasing resource efficiency,” adds Justin Kacer, sustainability manager from Sprouts.
Having expanded the trial to all Sprouts distribution centers across the US, the grocer will continue to “monitor quality, store team receptivity and environmental impact.”
Reusable systems coming forward
Global regulatory initiatives are driving up the adoption of reusable packaging. For instance, the EU’s current PPWR draft proposes a 10% reusable packaging offering in foodservice by 2030.
A recent European report revealed that 80% of reusable packaging solutions boast return rates above 75%, while 65% of the solutions operating in the retail sector have reached profitability.
One of the standout sectors is takeaway food. Clubzerø, a major player in reusables, reports that its reusable packaging has prevented 2.6 million single-use items from ending up in landfills, saving 39 tons of CO2 and 260 cubic meters of water, demonstrating the potential for large-scale environmental impact when single-use packaging is replaced by reusable alternatives.
Clubzerø partnered with Barclays at this year’s Wimbledon Championships, serving customers strawberries and cream ice-cream in its latest packaging innovation, the “Perfect Pot.” Throughout the tournament, they were serviced daily by Zedify’s emission-free electric vehicles.
In Denmark, Tomra also introduced a new Deposit Return Scheme system in collaboration with local foodservice providers, transitioning from single-use to reusable takeaway packaging. The system allows food packaging from various restaurants to be returned at automated collection points.