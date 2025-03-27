Cosmogen creates closure system for child-friendly, recyclable sunscreen packs
Cosmogen has designed an “easy to use” closure system for the Babytika SPF+50 sunscreen, designed for adults and kids. The system aims to make sunscreen application hand-free with a brush tip.
The packaging utilizes Cosmogen’s Squeeze’n Tint range and its patented on/off rotating closure system that enables the cream to be extracted, applied, and closed. The brush is washable with soapy water.
Packaging Insights speaks to Maud Lelièvre, marketing and communication director at Cosmogen, about how the sunscreen’s hassle-free packaging design protects the formula during application.
Lelièvre asserts that in current sun care product trends, “the stakes are high in terms of formulation and prevention. As for packaging, it is evolving toward greater practicality, with integrated applicators that facilitate application.”
“The patented rotating system allows the formula to be dispensed in ‘on’ mode then applied in ‘off’ mode, and the applicator to be cleaned without risk of damaging the formula.”
Cosmogen indicates that the packaging can be separated for recycling, and the tip is reusable. Moreover, the cap, tube, and brush are recycled.
“The iconic Squeeze’n range has evolved to separate its components before recycling, or the applicator can be reused on another tube. Cosmogen also offers this range of recycled materials. The plastic components are recycled in the traditional recycling channel, via initial domestic sorting, by regional regulations,” adds Lelièvre.
Sun care developments
Consumers are becoming more conscious of the ingredients and effectiveness of products as they demand sun care products that not only protect the skin but also cater to different skin types, preferences, and environmental conditions and are free from harmful ingredients.
Kao Corporation launched its latest addition to its Bioré UV lineup: Bioré UV Aqua Rich Airy Hold Cream. The sunscreen uses the Japan-based company’s recently developed humidity-responsive technology to adapt to moisture levels, helping prevent stickiness in humid conditions and dryness in air-conditioned environments.
Last month, the EU’s Scientific Committee on Consumer Safety recommended that Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, used in cosmetics to absorb UVA radiation, be used at a maximum level of 0.026%. The ingredient can contain small amounts of an unwanted chemical by-product called DnHexP — a phthalate linked to potential health concerns, such as hormonal disruptions.