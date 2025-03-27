Erema launches recycling machine for post-consumer materials
Erema is expanding the portfolio of its ReadyMac plastics recycling system by introducing the ReadyMac 500 “Heavy Duty” (HD) version, suitable for processing post-consumer materials.
The new ReadyMac 500 HD with Erema Laserfilter is suitable for heavily contaminated input streams. It removes unwanted impurities such as paper, wood, aluminium, or foreign polymers from the plastic melt, while a scraper system continuously cleans the screen, explains the company.
“The updated ReadyMac has hit the mark in terms of market requirements and has exceeded our expectations, especially given the current economic environment,” says Michael Köhnhofer, head of the ReadyMac Business Unit at Erema.
The new ReadyMac 500 HD version will be available from April 1 at a fixed price of €440,000 (US$474,000).
“Efficient filtration systems are essential to achieve the desired melt quality when processing highly contaminated materials. That’s why the ReadyMac is now also available with Laserfilter,” explains Köhnhofer.
Expanding customer range
In addition to the new Laserfilter version, the ReadyMac 500 remains available with the SW RTF screen changer system at a fixed price of €375,000 (US$404,000). This gives customers the flexibility to choose the best solution for their specific recycling requirements.
With the launch of the ReadyMac 500 HD, Erema says it is expanding its standardized machine offering for companies operating in post-consumer recycling who do not require a customized system.
Ereme says this expansion enables ReadyMac to meet the needs of a range of customers. With a throughput of 500 kg per hour, it also offers an “ideal entry point” into plastics recycling with an “excellent” price-performance ratio.
“The ReadyMac 500 is an excellent choice for companies looking for an economical solution without compromising on quality or Erema’s renowned service,” says Köhnhofer.