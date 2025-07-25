Coveris expands linerless labeling capabilities at UK facility
Coveris has announced a £1 million (US$1.3 million) investment in its Linerless Labelling Centre of Excellence in Spalding, UK, as part of a broader strategy to strengthen its position as one of the world’s leading producers of linerless labels.
This latest injection brings the total investment at the site to £2.5 million (US$3.4 million), following an ongoing program that began in late 2022.
The Spalding facility, the only dedicated linerless label manufacturing site in the UK, produces over one billion labels annually for the FMCG sectors across the UK and Europe.
Nigel Hewitt, Business Unit Paper sales director at Coveris, says: “This latest investment represents another key milestone in our journey to deliver world-class linerless solutions from our Linerless Centre of Excellence.”
“As demand continues to grow across traditional applications and newer categories like ready meals, our expanded capacity and technical capability ensure we remain the partner of choice for sustainable labeling innovation.”
Meeting rising demand
The new funding will enhance the site’s capabilities, particularly with the addition of a new ten-color MPS flexographic press, which became operational in June 2025.
The advanced press, designed to print on paper and filmic substrates, aims to increase the site’s capacity to meet growing demand in the UK. It will also enable Coveris to expand into new markets, including ready meals and food-on-the-go, which have seen a rise in demand for sustainable labeling solutions.
The investment is aligned with Coveris’ No Waste vision, focusing on sustainable production methods. The MPS technology features E-Sleeve print capabilities that improve print accuracy, reduce waste, and enable faster set-up times.
In addition, the press integrates full web inspection for higher quality and consistency, along with cold foil embellishment for decorative finishes that enhance the visual appeal of labels.
F&B applications
Coveris says its new press will support various linerless label formats, including Slidewrap, c-wrap, envelope, punnet labels, and contour-fitted solutions for Skinpack products.
The formats are well-suited for key applications in the F&B industry and are designed to meet the increasing demand for high-quality, sustainable labeling options.
Linerless labels are said to offer an environmental sustainability advantage over traditional self-adhesive labels by eliminating the need for carrier backing paper. This material waste reduction reportedly allows for up to 40% more labels per reel, reduces waste, and minimizes machine changeovers.
Premium formats, including Slidewrap and envelope labels, provide a lightweight alternative to cartonboard sleeves, offering brands an eco-friendly option that maintains shelf appeal.
Coveris’ linerless labeling solutions are developed for compatibility with Ravenwood Packaging equipment, continuing to set industry standards for functionality and sustainability in labeling.