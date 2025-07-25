Amcor presents lightweight child-resistant cap for cleaning products
Amcor has released its new Hector child-resistant closure for household cleaning products, weighing 7.25 g. The company claims it is one of the lightest on the market, offering material savings and reduced CO2 emissions.
The PP Hector closure has a distinctive shape and a lightweight design that aims to create visual appeal.
Considering that a conventional closure weighs 14 g, the Hector closure can reduce plastic usage by 6.75 metric tons per one million pieces ordered.
“The Hector is a consumer-led design, helping brands to create on-shelf appeal while meeting safety requirements and supporting sustainability goals,” says Alejandra Beltran, vice president for R&D at Amcor Global Rigid Packaging Solutions.
“It demonstrates how bigger doesn’t have to mean heavier, and can still be aesthetic, functional, and more sustainable at the same time.”
Meeting sustainability requirements
Amcor indicates that it has assessed the solution using “renowned” industry recyclability self-assessment tools, which rated the Hector closure with the highest recyclability when paired with either an HDPE or PET bottle.
The closure can be manufactured entirely from Amcor’s CleanStram Home and Industrial PCR plastic polymer for non-contact-sensitive packaging.
Hector is designed for cleaning products such as bleaches and toilet cleaners. It consists of two pieces: a directional nozzle and a dome-shaped overcap with a curved design that complements the typical shape of many bleach and cleaner bottles.
Amcor states that pairing the Hector with a larger neck, such as 38 mm for HDPE bottles and 36 mm for PET bottles, can give the final product a distinctive look and stronger shelf presence.
Thumb and finger holds support the squeeze-and-turn child-resistant mechanism while enhancing visual appeal, according to the company.
The spout allows for the precise dosing of product and directional control for use convenience. The overcap is tight-fitting and offers a secure seal to prevent leakage.
Recently, Amcor developed PCR polymer packaging for hand creams, refillable pouches for cleaning products, and NIR recyclable ready meal trays.