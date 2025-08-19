Coveris launches recyclable monomaterial packaging for tortillas
Coveris has unveiled a monomaterial packaging solution designed for tortillas. The company’s MonoFlex Thermoform film aims to replace non-recyclable, mixed-material thermoforming substrates while maintaining shelf life.
The development forms part of Coveris’ No Waste mission and stems from collaboration with a tortilla wrap manufacturer, seeking an alternative to the polyamide/PE structure. The new material went through performance testing at Coveris’ Food Science Lab in Gainsborough, UK.
Katja Killian, BU flexibles business development director at Coveris, says: “We are pleased with the commercial launch of MonoFlexThermoform for tortilla wraps. This sustainable alternative to non-recyclable materials delivers the same shelf life performance while saving resources and helping customers meet their sustainability targets.”
“It also showcases the advantage of collaboration between Coveris’ production sites and Film Science Lab expertise, enabling the development of high-performance sustainable packaging solutions.”
Recyclable alternative
Coveris says that the key challenge was finding a material that could be recyclable while ensuring a minimum six-month shelf life for a product made with a low quantity of preservatives. The company opted for a monomaterial based top and base thermoforming film to overcome the problem.
The solution protects the tortilla wraps against mold throughout the required testing period. The packaging can also be recycled in the same waste stream.
Coveris highlights that the MonoFlex Thermoform delivers several benefits, including “advanced barrier properties for extended product protection, and strong puncture resistance.”
It also allows a switch on the existing packing lines from alternative substrates without compromising packaging speed. Available in fully printed or unprinted top and base film, the innovation supports conventional and HD flexographic or rotogravure print with options for matt, gloss and tactile lacquer finishing.