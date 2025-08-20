Quadpack provides Spanish cosmetics start-up with recyclable beauty packs
Quadpack has equipped Spanish online beauty start-up Idony Cosmetics with its 4.5 mL Gala dip-in solutions for lip tint, bronzer, and blush. The three solutions are made of monomaterial, recyclable PET.
Quadpack says that the packaging is decorated for “a premium look,” optimized for each formulation, and matched with the correct applicator, making the application “easy yet satisfying”.
Idony’s offerings are described as vegan, cruelty-free, minimalist, and inspired by the Mediterranean lifestyle.
Discussing Idony’s packaging choice for its formulations, CEO and founder Marta Domínguez comments: “It was not easy, as we had a long list of criteria: high-quality design, outstanding functionality, recyclability, and versatile customization options.”
‘We found Quadpack right on our doorstep, a leading provider in the beauty sector with a strong focus on sustainability.”
Applicator choice
Quadpack says that the choice of applicator was important to realizing each beauty product’s claims and delivering “the right experience.” Therefore, the company developed two applicators targeting different purposes.
Idony’s Dream Paint Bronzer and Dream Paint Blush ultra-light silky formulas for the face now come with The Essential applicator. It has a round-tipped spatula with dual reservoirs on opposite sides, allowing it to hold a notable amount of the product and eliminating the need for redipping.
The packager says that The Essential’s flexibility and gentleness facilitate a “soft and easy” application.
The beauty brand’s Lip Bloom Oil & Tint is used with The Irresistible applicator. The formula fuses lip oil and a tint. The Irresistible’s spoon-shaped applicator is designed for highly pigmented lip products.
The Irresistible applicator offers a central reservoir and rigid tip for maximum control. Quadpack equipped the bottle with a custom wiper, to ensure the correct amount is loaded onto the tip.
Packaging beauty
The three cosmetic packaging solutions include a pale cream cap and Idony’s branding screen-printed on the bottles. The bronzer and blush bottles are clear, making the formula visible. They also have a “subtle frosted finish for a luxury touch.”
The lip tint bottle is opaque, the same colour as the cap, protecting the formula’s light-sensitive ingredients.
“It was amazing to see how a single packaging solution can be adjusted and adapted to different textures and formulas, but remain aesthetically coherent across all three formulas,” says Domínguez.
Quadpack’s category specialists assisted the start-up in exploring different options and navigating the sustainability attributes of different packs, deciding on Gala as the optimal solution.
Idony supplied Quadpack and its filling partner with testing samples throughout development.