Coveris expands security tech to cartons to fight retail theft
Coveris has extended its built-in, covert security solutions range SourceTag to printed cartons to tackle retail theft in the fresh meat, beverage, and luxury goods sectors.
Retail theft costs the UK around £1.8 billion (US$2.3 billion) annually. The fully automated, integrated security cartons work seamlessly with in-store electronic article surveillance antenna systems as an anti-theft solution and deterrent for high-value FMCG lines.
Nigel Hewitt, Coveris Paper Business Unit sales director, says: “We’re thrilled to introduce a first-to-market, scalable security solution for board. Delivering huge benefits at source and instore, this innovation not only safeguards profits and the supply chain but also enhances shop worker safety by deterring theft, abuse, and violent behavior.”
The SourceTag-powered cartons enable the integration of a covert radio frequency tag applied to the inside of the carton during the existing print and conversion process.
Coveris says that the technology works unlike previous solutions, which require secondary tagging to be hand-applied in-store, increasing SKUs, costs, and the need for additional application and removal.
Supported by a new investment in inline tagging technology, composite security cartons provide a covert and seamless solution that does not compromise brand and delivers supply-chain efficiencies, shrinkage reduction, and cost savings, according to Coveris.
The SourceTag cartons are an extension of Coveris’ existing label-tag offering. The company introduced the SourceTag brand last year to create a covert security solution, removing the need for secondary SKUs and in-store application.
SourceTag labels integrate radio frequency or acoustic magnetic tags to provide a singular security label that works with existing electronic article surveillance antenna systems in store.