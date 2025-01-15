Coveris, Tetra Pak and Mondi: Barrier coating innovation bolsters packaging circular economy
The drive toward more environmentally sustainable packaging has industry innovators creating advanced barrier coatings that support the transition to readily recyclable materials. Innovation is particularly prevalent in paper-based packaging, which is widely regarded as a more recyclable alternative to plastics within existing waste management systems.
A key challenge for paper-based suppliers is maintaining packaging performance — such as protection against moisture, grease and oxygen — while ensuring the materials are designed for recycling.
Packaging Insights interviews Coveris, Tetra Pak and Mondi to understand how these industry leaders are approaching this challenge by advancing barrier coating solutions.
Seaweed-based barriers
Packaging producers must achieve comparable functional properties when swapping plastic for paper. As Eric Valette, director of innovation BU at Coveris explains, this switch throws up numerous technical challenges amid increasingly stringent regulation.
“From a physical perspective, paper and plastic are different, including properties such as moisture barrier, stretchability, porosity and sealability. A key aspect is the need for an efficient barrier that allows the paper to be flexed and creased while maintaining its functional barrier properties.”
“Another major challenge lies in the EU’s EPR regulations, which charge materials by weight rather than unit and impose country-specific limits on non-paper content. Furthermore, the use of PFAS will be regulated by new EU regulations coming into effect in 2030.”
Coveris partnered with Notpla to address these challenges and deliver a range of printed, biodegradable and recyclable food cartons using the start-up’s seaweed-based barrier technology. The coating provides a natural barrier for grease and moisture, replacing traditional plastic liners and hybrid board solutions.
“Applied to sustainably sourced cardboard, the barrier coating is food-safe, home compostable and disappears naturally in 4–6 weeks. Made from seaweed and plant extracts, it avoids competition with food crops, requires no fresh water or fertilizer and contributes to ocean de-acidification,” says Valette.
“By addressing packaging and food waste, this coating provides a comprehensive solution for achieving greater environmental sustainability in the food-to-go and takeaway industry.”
As Notpla’s exclusive development and print partner, Coveris has integrated water-based inks to create branded, food-safe packaging with superior oil resistance. The packs were showcased at the Women’s Euro 2022 final at Wembley Stadium, marking the first use of biodegradable food packaging at a major UK football match.
Plant-powered cartons
Tetra Pak is focused on improving the environmental profile of the aluminum layer in its aseptic cartons while also developing plant-based alternatives for some applications. The aluminum layer typically used in paper-based cartons is vital in protecting the product inside from oxygen and light. Together with other layers, it keeps perishable food safe for months without refrigeration or preservatives.
“Therefore, any alternative to this material must provide a comparable level of protection to make it suitable for distribution under ambient conditions,” says Marco Marchetti, vice president for packaging materials, sales and distribution solutions at Tetra Pak.
“As part of our alternative barriers roadmap, we are working with our innovation partners to design alternative barriers comparable in quality performance. However, this needs to be assessed on a case-by-case basis, based on the product, distribution conditions and customer assessment rating.”
“Alternative barriers must also be compliant with current recycling streams. Recovery of more fibers, and additional benefits for recyclers — like the ones linked to a simplified material structure — are the areas we are accelerating focus on.”
On average, paperboard accounts for around 70% of the materials used in Tetra Pak’s aseptic cartons. Plant-based polymers are increasingly helping to expand the share of low-carbon renewable materials in these packages.
In 2023, Tetra Pak launched an aseptic beverage carton featuring a paper-based barrier with Portuguese food company Lactogal as part of a large-scale technology validation. Tetra Brik Aseptic 200 Slim Leaf carton with a paper-based barrier provides a package that can be distributed under ambient conditions while hitting the 90% renewable content mark.
The paper used in the paper-based barrier is sourced from FSC-certified forests and other controlled sources. The paper-based barrier features an ultra-thin, nanometre metalized coating, helping protect against oxygen, light, moisture and bacteria, meaning food safety and shelf life are not compromised.
“We are investing up to €100 million (US$103 million) per year over the next 5–10 years to further enhance the environmental profile of food cartons, including the R&D of packages made with a simplified material structure and increased renewable content,” adds Marchetti.
Functional paper solutions
Mondi also sees barrier coating innovation as crucial to meeting the growing demand for sustainable packaging that protects products while supporting recyclability. The company combines its expertise in paper and coatings to create solutions like re/cycle FunctionalBarrier Papers for food, e-commerce and consumer goods, which are recyclable in existing paper streams and maintain product protection.
The FunctionalBarrier Paper range provides product protection with customizable barrier properties. For example, FunctionalBarrier Paper 95/5 offers “excellent” moisture and grease resistance for food packaging, e-commerce shipments and electronic products.
Meanwhile, FunctionalBarrier Paper Reduce offers “the lightest coatings in combination with the thinnest paper possible to meet technical requirements.” UK firm Welton, Bibby & Baron uses this solution to create brown and white paper bags for pre-packed fresh bread products. The final packaging is recyclable and keeps bread fresh, soft and moist.
“Innovative barrier coatings allow packaging to be functional and sustainable by replacing non-recyclable or composite materials with paper-based alternatives,” says Falk Paulsen, sales and business development director for Extrusion Solutions at Mondi.
“Innovations like bio-based coatings further reduce environmental impact by using renewable resources and supporting a lower carbon footprint, enabling brands to meet regulatory targets, reduce their environmental impact and align with consumer expectations for responsible packaging.”
“We are constantly working on new innovative packaging solutions. A recent example is our across-the-value-chain partnership with Traceless, where we’re exploring a bio-circular coating solution made from agricultural by-products.”
The partners describe the new coating as the first of its kind, saying it has the potential to replace traditional plastic coatings while maintaining necessary barrier properties for a renewable solution across various applications.