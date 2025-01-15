European Commission bans Bisphenol A in food-contact packaging
The European Commission (EC) has banned the use of Bisphenol A (BPA) in food-contact materials due to its potentially harmful health impact. BPA is a chemical traditionally used in the manufacture of various plastics and resins.
BPA will no longer be allowed to come into contact with food or drinks under the ban. Such products include coatings on metal cans, reusable plastic drink bottles, water distribution coolers and other kitchenware.
Oliver Várhelyi, commissioner for Health & Animal Welfare, says: “Maintaining high food safety standards in the EU and protecting citizens is one of the EC’s highest priorities. Today’s ban, which is based on solid scientific advice, will protect our consumers against harmful chemicals where they can come into contact with their food and drink.”
The ban follows a positive vote by EU member states last year and a scrutiny period by the Council and the European Parliament. According to the EC, the ban takes into account the latest scientific assessment from the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA).
EFSA had previously concluded that BPA has “potentially harmful” effects on the immune system, and the proposed ban is said to follow a public consultation and “extensive discussions” with the member states.
Phasing out BPA
The ban also includes other bisphenols that are harmful to the reproductive and endocrine systems.
A study published in September identified over 3,600 chemicals used in food packaging or kitchen appliances in the human body, many of which pose potential health risks.
According to the scientist, BPA has been detected in the human body. Bisphenol S, a potential BPA substitute with similar properties, was also found in humans and could pose additional risks to babies.
The EU has already banned BPA in infant bottles and similar products. The EC says that for most other products, there will be an 18-month phase out period, and that there will be “very limited exceptions where no alternatives exist,” to provide the industry with sufficient time to adapt and avoid potential food chain disruptions.
In November, peer-reviewed research revealed that California’s Proposition 65, which regulates toxic chemicals such as PFAS and phthalates commonly found in food packaging, has effectively reduced the levels of harmful substances in residents’ bodies.
Gretchen Salter, strategic advisor at Safer States, told Packaging Insights that the study proves that state restrictions on toxic chemicals have “real-world impacts.”