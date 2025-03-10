Coverpla forms partnership with Heinz Glas for personal care bottles
Perfume and cosmetic packaging provider Coverpla has announced a sales partnership with Heinz Glas for the sale of seven glass bottle models for fragrances and cosmetics.
Coverpla says the German-based glass manufacturer has previously made bottles for Coverpla, but the latest development sees Coverpla attain commercial exclusivity for seven of its bottles. Packaging Insights speaks to Bruno Diépois, president at Coverpla, and Sébastien Saussereau, CEO, about the sales partnership.
“Complementing the Heinz-Glas sales force, we make our partner’s offer more accessible to niche and collector brands worldwide by offering products from stock, immediately available, with low minimum order quantities, and large volumes. We sell to 70 countries worldwide,” they say.
Coverpla offers glass bottles for its fragrances and cosmetics in 50 mL and 100 mL formats. The seven bottle designs vary in glass weight and design, offering a minimalist “opulent” look.
“A customer’s first step is to choose a bottle from the catalog, then a cap, and accessories. Then comes the decor — the magic of customization. Finally, Coverpla can inject a cap in a specific color or create a specific glass shape or cap,” explain the spokespersons.
Coverpla’s partnerships
Alongside Heinz Glas, Coverpla also receives bottles from other glassmakers, like Pochet, Bormioli Luigi, and Verescence. Maintaining these relationships is essential to Coverpla, Saussereau says, as they foster brand loyalty and firm commitments.
“This partnership with Europe’s glassmakers and manufacturers is based on the bonds built over time, on trust and loyalty. We have chosen them because of their reputation, industrial quality, and production power. We place regular orders with them to ensure we have the stock to meet our customers’ orders,” says Diépois.
Recently, baby care brand Biolane Expert released My First Perfumed Water, a baby fragrance packaged in a glass bottle and a wooden cap designed in collaboration with Coverpla. The Oslo bottle in a 50 mL format was treated with a frosted finish alongside the Torrid wood cap with a recycled PP insert in a natural shade to match the brush in the gift pack in which it is sold.