Beyond The Headlines: ProAmpac’s new patents, Aldi partners for AI-driven solutions
This week in industry news, ProAmpac expanded its intellectual property portfolio by securing US patents for its ProActive Sustainability recyclable and recycle-ready technologies, and Aldi partnered with Digital Wave Technology to drive operational efficiency. Meanwhile, SK chemicals announced that it will showcase its sustainable solutions at Plastimagen Mexico 2025 in Mexico City next week.
In brief: Patents
ProAmpac secured multiple US patents for its ProActive Sustainability recyclable and recycle-ready technologies. The newly granted patents cover key innovations. ProActive Recyclable R-2000 Series & R-2050 Series. ProActive Recyclable R-1200, ProActive Recycle Ready RT-4000, ProActive Recyclable TearLite Pouches. By securing these patents, ProAmpac continues to advance its sustainable packaging innovation by working on new material technologies and providing brands with new solutions to advance their circularity goals. Through strategic partnerships with leading material and food science institutions and advanced testing capabilities at its Collaboration & Innovation Center, ProAmpac continues to expand its portfolio of ProActive Sustainability solutions. Additionally, its ProActive Intelligence platform aims to drive innovation in smart packaging, creating solutions that protect products, optimize performance, and enhance consumer engagement.
In brief: Partnerships
Aldi partnered with Digital Wave Technology, a provider of the AI-native One Platform. The collaboration aims to enhance the automation of digital channel product descriptions for Aldi in the US. Digital Wave’s Generative AI solutions will create on-brand product copy and enrich product attribution, which can help boost customer engagement. By utilizing these enterprise AI solutions, Aldi will be able to expedite the delivery of “precise, customer-focused product information” to be used on the retailer’s digital touchpoints, including the website, app, and email. Digital Wave’s AI Copywriter creates search-engine-optimized product descriptions and multilingual marketing copy, enabling Aldi to scale content production efficiently and consistently. The AI Product Attribution solution enriches product data by extracting key product attributes from images and packaging, closing data gaps to improve digital discoverability.
In brief: Launches and updates
BASF launched Ultrason E 2010 BMB, which is said to be the world’s first biomass-balanced packaging material PESU, designed to reduce reliance on fossil resources and lower greenhouse gas emissions. This innovative material can serve industries, including household and catering, automotive, electrics and electronics, healthcare, as well as water and sanitary. The biomass balance approach involves replacing fossil raw materials with ISCC Plus-certified bio-circular feedstocks derived from organic waste. This is said to ensure a lower product carbon footprint, further reduced through the use of green electricity at BASF’s Germany facility. BASF provides PCF data transparency, helping customers assess the environmental impact of their products. Customers can integrate it into existing injection molding and extrusion processes without re-qualification. The material can be applied to many daily life products, including reusable bottles, microwave-safe dishes, automotive fuel components, medical devices, and electronics.
Antalis launched Eska Brown as part of its range of paperboards. Made from fully recycled content and free from PVC, Eska Brown offers a kraft finish that provides a sustainable look for all its point-of-sale and display applications. Available in 3mm thickness and measuring 2440mm x 1220mm, Eska Brown can be applied to POS signage, displays, hangers, and luxury packaging. It can also be used to create lever arch files, ring binders, and notebooks. The Eska Brown range is compatible with UV inkjet, screen, and latex printing. It is also food-safe and compliant with ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 standards.
Better Earth, a provider of compostable foodservice packaging solutions, launched its Touch-Free Pressed Fiber Cutlery Dispenser. This dispenser offers a hygienic and sustainable alternative to traditional cutlery dispensers. The Better Earth Touch-Free Pressed Fiber Cutlery Dispenser is designed to minimize contact and reduce contamination risks, ensuring that each piece of cutlery dispensed is pristine. Its handle-first delivery system and patented sealed bags with tape tabs make refilling easy and hygienic. The dispenser is compatible with zero-waste programs, and its compact footprint makes it ideal for a variety of settings in restaurants, college and university cafes, K-12 cafeterias, catering, sports, and entertainment venues, and institutions such as hospitals and long-term care facilities.
Big Grove Brewery launched The Neighborhood Beer, and with it, a new micro-grant initiative created to support local projects. This program, which is said to be the first of its kind in the beer industry, offers direct funding to individuals and organizations through the Big Grove for Good Foundation for small-scale, high-impact community projects. Big Grove has established the Big Grove For Good Foundation, which is responsible for the setup and operation of the program by reviewing applications, selecting recipients, and distributing the funds. Funding for the micro-grants comes directly from sales of The Neighborhood Beer. For every case sold, US$1 goes directly to Big Grove For Good to fund the micro-grants and neighborhood betterment within Big Grove’s distribution and taproom footprint.
Lola from Rio updated its packaging as it expanded into Walmart USA, Walmart Puerto Rico, and Navarro, a retailer within the CVS Health family that caters to the Hispanic community in South Florida. Navarro stores already carry Lola’s products, while Walmart USA and Walmart Puerto Rico will roll these out throughout March. For the first time, the brand is transitioning from Portuguese/English labeling to English/Spanish, making it more accessible to its growing audience in the US and Puerto Rico. The brand uses recyclable packaging made with P-Life resin, which degrades in just four years and aids in plant germination.
In brief: Trade shows and awards
SK chemicals is set to showcase its sustainable solutions at Plastimagen Mexico 2025, held in Mexico City, Mexico, between March 11–14. Plastimagen is said to be the largest plastics exhibition in Latin America. To actively expand its presence in Mexico and the broader Latin American market, SK chemicals will exhibit its key sustainable products, including Ecozen, a high-heat-resistant copolyester derived from biomass sources such as corn. Skygreen, a transparent and chemically resistant material, is widely used in cosmetics, food packaging, and home appliances. Ecotrion, a bio-based material, is applied in spandex, synthetic leather, and urethane elastomers. SK chemicals will also highlight its range of circular recycling solutions. Ecotria CR is a chemically recycled circular copolyester, while Skypet CR is a circular recycled PET material. Claro is a copolyester designed for recyclability after use in PET applications.
Berry Global Group received a gold medal from EcoVadis, an evaluator of companies’ sustainability performance. EcoVadis scored Berry Global in the top 2% of companies overall and the top 1% for manufacturers of plastic products. This was Berry Global’s first year receiving a gold medal from EcoVadis. The company’s high scores were broad-based across the EcoVadis focus areas of environment, ethics, labor and human rights, and sustainable procurement.
Entries have been open for The Recoup Awards 2025, recognising outstanding achievements in plastics resource efficiency and recycling, contributing towards a more circular plastics value chain. The awards are free to enter and are open to all relevant organizations and individuals who wish to be recognized for their work and initiatives. Entries are welcome under the following award categories: Plastics Industry Champion, Plastics Circularity Project of the Year, Best Innovation in Equipment or Technology, Best Plastic Product Development for Recyclability or Re-Use, and Recycled Plastic Product of the Year.