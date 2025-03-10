Yutoeco develops PFAS-free greaseproof solution for food pack safety and sustainability
Yutoeco has unveiled FluoZero, a PFAS-free greaseproof technology designed for molded fiber food packaging. The innovation by the Chinese provider of plant fiber materials aims to address the limitations of existing chemical-free food packaging alternatives, offering a solution that is safe and environmentally responsible.
Products made with FluoZero are said to be thinner yet stronger than conventional molded fiber alternatives, exhibiting improved bending stiffness and bursting strength. These attributes reduce shipping costs and improve the performance iteration of molded fiber products, including cutlery and paper-based non-packaging structural components, according to Yutoeco.
Silver Liu, a spokesperson from Yutoeco, tells Packaging Insights: “As the FluoZero treated molded fiber packaging usually features high strength, it can be used for molded fiber consumer product packaging to improve the packaging quality.”
Alternative to traditional packaging
Yutoeco suggests that in the current catering packaging industry, the demand for PFAS-free greaseproof solutions is on the rise. However, existing PFAS-free greaseproof solutions present several challenges. “In-slurry” alternatives often suffer from temperature limitations and only provide short-term greaseproof performance. Additionally, many rely on fossil-based materials, making them non-renewable and non-biodegradable. Surface processing methods, such as lamination, can incorporate plastics, leading to higher costs and potential health concerns.
A recent study has revealed a potential link between eating from plastic takeout containers and an increased risk of congestive heart failure among people within the Chinese community.
FluoZero is said to be “completely PFAS-free” and is derived entirely from plant-based agricultural by-products, offering both renewability and sustainability. Its physical structure is capable of withstanding temperatures from minus 34 to 220 degrees Celsius while maintaining long-term protection for up to eight hours. This technology can be used for frozen food packaging, airline meals, and high-temperature containers for fried foods. It also has potential uses in industrial packaging, like hair dye mixing trays.
FluoZero has secured the bio-based certification from the US Department of Agriculture and compostability credentials from BPI and Din Certco while complying with the US Food and Drug Administration food contact regulations.