DAP launches aerosol spray repair cans with Aim Tech technology applicator
20 Aug 2024 --- Wall repair specialist DAP has added 20-ounce touch-up texture repair cans to its 2in1 Wall & Ceiling Spray Texture line for Orange Peel and Knockdown textures.
DAP’s aerosol cans are designed to deliver consistent pressure for a “seamless” application. The Orange Peel and Knockdown textures’ easy-grip nozzle can be sprayed on the wall directly and overlapped as needed for medium or heavy textures and comes with a straw for finer textures.
Delivering “excellent” texture match, the new spray texture repair assortment provides “quick, seamless” repairs to wall and ceiling texture “in minutes.” It features an easy, user-friendly spray control grip.
DAP is also introducing a 16-ounce texture repair can for its Popcorn texture.
“For years DAP has heard from professionals and DIYers about the pain points of spray texture, so we recently launched a full line of 2in1 Wall & Ceiling Spray Texture that reinvented aerosol spray texture application with an Aim Tech technology applicator,” says Raquel Beckett, product marketing director at DAP.
“The touch-up texture repair can’s ability to deliver even, quick and seamless repairs through consistent air pressure, a nozzle that won’t clog easily when dispensing, and a formula that resists crumbling when painted makes repair projects fast and painless for both pros and DIYers.”
“These new touch-up repair cans are the perfect addition to the line because they make smaller repairs quick, seamless and easy for anyone to accomplish.”