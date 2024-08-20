Ardagh Metal Packaging and Radnor Hills roll out bespoke canned drinks at golf tournaments
20 Aug 2024 --- Ardagh Metal Packaging has partnered with DP World Tour golf tournament water supplier Radnor Hills to produce co-branded recyclable cans of spring water.
According to Metal Packaging Europe, 76% of aluminum beverage cans are recycled across Europe, making metal packaging the most recycled beverage packaging.
“Removing single-use plastics from our tournaments has been a key priority within our Green Drive programme and Radnor Hill’s metal beverage cans used by players, caddies and marshalls are a perfect complement to our spectator water refill stations,” says Maria Grandinetti-Milton, head of sustainability at the DP World Tour.
“[Aluminum beverage cans] are convenient, easy to recycle and are making a real impact on reducing a tournament’s environmental footprint.”
Green Drive program
Top players including Rory McIlroy, Bob MacIntyre and Tom Kim were pictured with the cans at a press conference at the Genesis Scottish Open. DP World Tour kickstarted its “Green Drive” sustainability program, which has seen it become the first professional golf tour to commit to being net carbon zero by 2040.
Radnor is the official water supplier for a number of high-profile DP World Tour golf tournaments this summer, including the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, the Betfred British Masters to be played at The Belfry between August 29 and September 1, and the BMW PGA Championship, to be played at Wentworth Club between September 19 to 22.
The leading Welsh soft drinks manufacturer is also the official supplier of the Senior Open Championship, which this year was held at the famous Carnoustie Golf Links in Scotland. The canned water is available to players, caddies and marshalls, from a number of fridges and specially branded water coolers around the tees and practice grounds at the various events.
“We’re delighted to be working with the DP World Tour for the third year and to be supporting them with their sustainability strategy,” Simon Knight, comments managing director of Radnor Hills.
“Like us, the DP World Tour is environmentally focused and they were looking for a partner whose environmental goals aligned to create a cleaner, greener future. Working together with Ardagh, it’s exciting to see the difference a truly collaborative approach can make in embedding sustainability best practice.”
In other sporting moves, Evian has unveiled a “first-of-its-kind” arch-shaped drinking water refill system at Wimbledon to supply spectators of the ongoing tennis tournament and encourage reusable water containers.