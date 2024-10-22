Data-driven tool concept launched to evaluate the impact of plastic policies ahead of UN INC-5
Omni Calculator, a Polish start-up, has launched the Global Plastic Policy Calculator to assess the environmental impact of plastic policies, such as banning single-use plastics or increasing recycling efforts, on a regional and global scale.
The Global Plastic Policy Calculator can be accessed through the Omni Calculator website and offers a data-driven perspective on the effectiveness of different policy interventions.
Luna Maldonado Fontes, one of the leading developers of the calculator, tells Packaging Insights: “The idea for this calculator came about a few months ago while we were working on a different tool, which was mostly focused on individual action. While researching for that tool and engaging with many other NGOs working on the plastic issue, it became apparent that only individual action would never be enough to solve the plastic pollution problem.”
“That’s when our gears shifted, and we started talking about the possibility of developing another tool that would focus more on collective and governmental actions. We found that simple plastic-banning or plastic-reduction policies had a profound impact on where they were being implemented and thought about creating this tool to allow others to see it as well.”
How the calculator works
The Global Plastic Policy Calculator is designed to be simple, assisting users to explore how different policies could affect plastic production, waste generation and environmental outcomes.
Users first select a specific continent or region. The calculator then provides an overview of the current status of plastic waste management and its environmental impact in the chosen region.
Next, users can either select from existing policies or customize their own reduction policy to explore how different combinations of actions might affect the region. Once a policy is chosen, the tool automatically calculates the expected environmental outcomes, providing a clear picture of the potential effectiveness of each strategy in reducing plastic pollution.
“We are committed to making our tools as accessible as possible to everyone, regardless of their location, language or financial situation,” Fontes highlights.
“This approach allows us to reach a wide audience without restricting access behind a paywall. For every tool, we usually involve a small team of people who are in charge of either writing, developing the calculator or reviewing the tool. ”
Transparency in plastic data
The Global Plastic Policy Calculator has just been released, and while it’s too early to gauge how many companies or governments will make use of it, efforts to enhance its effectiveness are underway. Fontes emphasizes the need for stricter regulations on plastic data practices, which would enable the development of more accurate studies and more refined tools for addressing plastic pollution.
“The tool is just an approximation of the impact that the different policies may have. Their actual impact can vary greatly depending on the specific contexts in which they are applied. Unfortunately, there are no real reporting standards worldwide, so data on plastic pollution cannot always be easily compared to other geographic regions due to discrepancies in how the data was obtained or what exactly it measures,” says Fontes.
According to the developer, there is not much transparency when it comes to data on plastic’s life cycle overall. Few companies disclose detailed information about their plastic production or disposal methods, which greatly influences researchers’ ability to make approximations.
“When it comes to recycling, for instance, the methods used during the recycling process or even what is considered ‘recycling’ to begin with is not always clear and can often include practices that are just as harmful to the environment and our health.”
The final round of UN Global Plastics Treaty negotiations (INC-5) will be held in Busan, Korea in November. Fontes believes it is of “paramount importance” that people have the resources to understand what type of policies are being discussed and the impact that they might have.
“In the last meeting they had, for instance, the issue of plastic production kept being moved to the background. We built this tool so that people can become aware of this and, hopefully, join in to bring the issue of plastic production to the front again,” Fontes concludes.