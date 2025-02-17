DPD Germany partners with start-up for reusable e-commerce boxes
DPD Germany, the country’s second-largest shipping service provider, is partnering with reusable packaging start-up Hey Circle for eco-friendly alternatives to single-use packaging.
The shipping service provider reportedly ships over 350 million parcels annually. As part of the sales cooperation, DPD Germany will act as an intermediary between Hey Circle and its business customers, enabling easy integration of the boxes and bags into existing logistics processes.
Hey Circle says that through the shipping boxes, customers benefit from environmentally friendly, durable, and reusable packaging that provides better shipment protection while reducing waste.
“Our partnership with Hey Circle is another important step toward more sustainable parcel shipping,” says Dr. Karsten Schwarz, CEO at DPD Germany.
“We see our role as offering customers innovative, environmentally friendly solutions that seamlessly integrate into their existing shipping processes. With Hey Circle’s reusable shipping bags, we are making a statement for more sustainable logistics.”
DPD Germany and Hey Circle aim to establish a widespread reusable concept for e-commerce.
“Through this partnership, shipping companies can see that they can rely on established logistics processes while using innovative packaging. We are excited to work together to attract flagship customers for waste-free shipping,” says Schwarz.
DPD Germany and Hey Circle have tested how well the foldable, recyclable plastic packaging fits into logistics workflows. The companies conducted a trial run with clothing manufacturer Trigema, where 200 XL boxes were used between production facilities and stores to reduce waste and save costs, according to the companies.
The reusable boxes and bags can be used for up to 50 cycles between companies and their customers and partners, as well as for internal shipping, offering cost savings compared to single-use solutions, says Hey Circle.
At FachPack 2024, Packaging Insights spoke to Hey Circle’s CEO and founder, Doris Diebold, about the start-up’s successful development, offerings, and R&D projects.