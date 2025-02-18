Ericsson and Iot Squared launch recycling platform in Saudi Arabia
Ericsson and Iot Squared have partnered to create the Ericsson Connected Recycling platform in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). The platform aims to track waste flow in real-time, to enhance circularity and recyclability.
Kuwait-based retail company Alshaya Group is the first customer to use the platform, which has resulted in 50% of waste being diverted from landfills to recyclers.
The launch also equips Alshaya with the means to develop packaging with recycled content through collaboration with Ericsson’s partners Tetra Pak and Obeikan Paper.
Håkan Cervell, vice president and head of Ericsson KSA at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, says: “We are glad to launch the Ericsson Connected Recycling platform in the KSA, in partnership with Iot Squared, and collaboration with Alshaya Group. It showcases how global technology can support transformations in the industry, and we are excited to see the positive impact it will have on the environment and the retail sector in the Kingdom.”
KSA-based Iot Squared is the local partner responsible for contracting companies like Alshaya. The move aims to monetize waste production through reporting on waste flows and environmental impact.
Othman Aldahash, CEO of Iot Squared, says: "As the solution provider of the Ericsson Connected Recycling platform in the KSA, we are committed to supporting enterprises like Alshaya Group to implement effective waste management solutions. This initiative is a testament to the power of technology in driving sustainability and creating value for businesses.”
In a similar development, India-based AGI Greenpac recently opened its regional office in Dubai, UAE, to serve its customers in the Middle East better and capitalize on the region’s growing demand for glass packaging, PET products, and security caps and closures.