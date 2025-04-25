Beyond The Headlines: DS Smith’s solution for BMW wheel carriers, Mondi’s containerboard range
This week in industry news, DS Smith partnered with TPV Automotive to create a plastic-free packaging solution for BMW and Mondi finalized its ProVantage containerboard paper grades range. Meanwhile, AstroNova announced it would introduce two digital label presses and a direct-to-package printer at FESPA Global Print Expo 2025 in Berlin, Germany, next month.
In brief: Partnerships
DS Smith partnered with TPV Automotive, a supplier of manufactured components to the automotive industry, to develop a plastic-free packaging solution for BMW’s car wheel carriers. DS Smith designed a fiber-based, corrugated cardboard packaging system tailored to fit the 3D geometry of the parts. The packaging is said to be engineered to withstand the significant weight of the auto parts and allows for stacking in cargo containers bound for BMW’s assembly facility in Asia. The DS Smith solution is designed for one-way transportation and is fully recyclable. It replaces traditional materials like Styrofoam, PS, or wood, thereby, simplifying the logistics and supply chain approach, and reducing carbon footprint.
Duni Group partnered with Live Nation Sweden, Sweden Rock Festival, and Luger, becoming the exclusive supplier of F&B packaging solutions for some of Sweden’s largest music festivals. Duni Group said it enables a flexible and sustainable packaging strategy for the country’s major music events this summer — Sweden Rock Festival, Way Out West, and Stockholm Fields. This collaboration marks a step toward a more sustainable festival experience. The goal is to increase the use of reusable products while ensuring the availability of compostable and recyclable alternatives, providing the flexibility necessary for smooth and efficient event execution.
In brief: Finalization and acquisition
Mondi finalized its ProVantage containerboard paper portfolio, offering a range of paper grades that are available in both brown and white. The paper is said to provide a strong foundation for corrugated packaging and is also well-suited for applications like honeycomb structures and fiber drums. From fully recycled to fresh fiber, Mondi’s ProVantage paper range aims to meet the packaging needs in e-commerce, fresh fruit and vegetables, and heavy-duty applications, offering paper grades that balance strength, sustainability, and printability. According to the company, the portfolio features appearance grades designed for premium printability and standout branding, as well as Kraft grades that offer product protection. It also includes recycled grades to support sustainability goals and semi-chem grades that provide moisture resistance and durability.
Packsize completed an agreement to acquire Sparck Technologies, a European manufacturer of high-throughput, fit-to-size, automated packaging solutions. By combining Packsize’s technology and service model with Sparck’s box last and lid and tray solutions, the company will now provide a more comprehensive portfolio of solutions to meet evolving customer needs.
In brief: Launches
AstroNova is set to launch two digital label presses and a direct-to-package printer at FESPA Global Print Expo 2025 in Berlin, Germany, May 6–9. AstroNova’s flagship QuickLabel line extends its light production segment of digital label printing, with the introduction of QL-425 (A4 wide) and QL-435 (A3 wide) professional label presses. The company will also introduce the VP-800, its latest solution to print on sustainable packaging materials, including corrugated cardboard, die-cut boxes, padded or plain envelopes, paper bags, and wood. Designed specifically for label converters and higher volume brand owners and print service providers focused on medium-volume runs, these new systems are said to combine advanced hardware, intelligent automation, and an ecosystem of support tools that help customers scale their output while keeping operating costs at a minimum.
Johnnie Walker unveiled its Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ultra. This “first-of-its-kind limited edition” product is the brand’s lightest 70 cL Scotch whisky glass bottle to date, weighing 180 g (without the stopper). Johnnie Walker aims to reduce the weight of glass used in its packaging, cutting the amount of carbon emissions associated with packaging. A brand new Johnnie Walker Blue Label expression has been blended by Johnnie Walker’s blender.
El Mayor Tequila brand family has unveiled a new 750 mL bottle featuring a larger label that creates a cohesive look across the brand portfolio and delivers greater impact on the shelf. The updated packaging is designed to enhance shelf visibility and reinforce brand consistency.
Orlandi launched its eco-friendly paper label, designed for perfume and scent sampling. EcoPro labels are crafted from paper without plastic and foil. This product aims to advance the sustainability and recyclability of fragrance samples and allow brands to advertise their products in an ecologically responsible and effective manner. EcoPro labels are said to be versatile in design and could serve as an effective way to reach consumers through point-of-sale handouts, direct mail communications, co-ship e-commerce samples, or as inserts in catalogs and magazines.