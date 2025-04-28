Pulpex equips Evolve Organic Beauty with fiber-based and refillable shower bottles
Pulpex has partnered with Evolve Organic Beauty to create fiber-based bottles for the personal care company’s latest refillable shower products.
Evolve Organic Beauty’s African Orange Aromatic Hand & Body Wash and Superfood Shine Shampoo are available in 550 mL refill sizes. The bottles can be refilled at home and recycled alongside paper and cardboard.
Laura Rudoe, founder of Evolve Organic Beauty, says: “At Evolve, our mission has always been to be a force for good, redefining beauty by combining organic, natural formulas with eco-friendly packaging.”
Pulpex is a packaging manufacturer specializing in fiber-based products for enhanced recyclability and compostability.
Rudoe says: “Becoming the world’s first commercial users of Pulpex’s sustainable bottles is a major milestone in our journey to drive positive change in the beauty industry. This partnership perfectly aligns with our brand pillars: pure, proven, and purposeful.”
Recently, Pulpex secured £62 million (US$78.5 million) in funding from the National Wealth Fund (NWF) and the Scottish Investment Bank to construct a manufacturing factory in Scotland.
Refill revolution
Refillable personal care packaging products are increasing as consumers demand more environmentally conscious and reduced material waste solutions.
Last month, Personal Care Insights spoke to Iris Hubbes, manager of Trend and Design Directions at Schwan Cosmetics, about how refillable beauty products can promote an emotional connection in consumers searching for durable, long-lasting, and environmentally sustainable solutions.
Also in March, Albéa Cosmetics and Fragrance provided beauty multinational Clarins with a cap and inner cup for its refillable Extra-Firming Cream Technology, while Eastman equipped Japanese cosmetic company Fancl with reusable primary packaging and refillable cartridges for its new skin care line Toiro — an “important step in circular beauty,” said Eastman.