DS Smith makes €34.4M investment in Hungary production sites and “eco-classrooms”
DS Smith is expanding its business in Hungary with a €34.4 million (US$36.1 million) investment, supported by the governmental Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency.
This investment will enhance the company’s operations across its three key locations in Füzesabony, Nagykáta and Győr. The projects are anticipated to be completed by April 2026.
The investment is part of DS Smith Packaging’s growth strategy in East Europe, driving sustainable packaging solutions across the region and creating value for its customers and partners.
Reinier Schlatmann, managing director, DS Smith Packaging East Europe says: “Our investment in Hungary marks a pivotal step in strengthening our footprint in Eastern Europe, enhancing our manufacturing capacity and advancing our commitment to sustainable packaging solutions.”
“By creating local job opportunities, driving innovation, and supporting community sustainability initiatives, we are reinforcing our role as a leader in the circular economy. We are also proud to support long-term growth and environmental responsibility in the country.”
This expansion aims to boost manufacturing capacity by over 40%, introducing advanced capabilities and setting new quality benchmarks. The investment will contribute to local economic growth, create new jobs and further DS Smith’s sustainability goals through circular packaging solutions and plastic alternatives, states the company.
Investment overview
The investment’s three sites will focus on different development areas. Füzesabony will be a new hub for product innovation. Equipped with advanced technology, the site will prioritize reducing environmental impact through operational efficiency and energy-saving processes. The investment will be completed by the end of 2024.
The Győr site will focus on driving innovation in plastic replacement. The investment includes plans to install new converting equipment. The next phase of investment is set to start in 2025.
The Nagykáta site will focus on raising quality and energy efficiency standards. This will mean prioritizing the modernization of the corrugator to improve board quality. Additional upgrades will enhance the plant’s energy efficiency, further aligning with the company’s sustainability goals. This investment will commence in 2025.
In addition, three “eco-classrooms” will be established in Hungary. The most recent classroom, built in Füzesabony, was created by architecture students to encourage hands-on learning and foster ecological awareness among children.
This follows the successful launches of the first eco-classroom in Budapest and the second in Nagykáta, both of which mobilized over one hundred volunteers each.