DS Smith partners with CBD drinks company for fiber-based beverage packs
DS Smith is providing recyclable and fiber-based protective packaging for Goodrays, a London-based CBD drinks company.
The protective packaging is made of a “unique” folding design consisting of 100% recyclable content, resulting in a 20% reduction in carbon footprint. The packaging allows for four times more products to be transported, reducing delivery trips.
Anne Curtis, business lead for e-commerce at DS Smith, says: “Sustainability is in our DNA at DS Smith, and that is the case at Goodrays, too. We’re delighted we have provided a packaging solution that will drive down Goodrays’ carbon footprint and lead to fewer delivery vehicles on our roads.”
The collaboration aims to enable Goodrays to be more sustainable in its supply chain.
Ben Simms, head of operations at Goodrays, adds: “Working with DS Smith on this innovative new packaging has allowed us to develop something that has customer insight at its heart while also contributing to our mission to be a sustainably conscious and profitable business. We have hugely valued their support as we look to scale our business.”
Fiber-based in the news
DS Smith promotes sustainability by utilizing circular design metrics to assess and compare the circularity of packaging designs. The DS Smith circular design metrics have facilitated thousands of design projects, including approximately 3,000 circular-ready initiatives.
The fiber-based packaging giant encouraged consumers to recycle during the December holidays. DS Smith can collect and recycle materials into new corrugated boxes within 14 days, collaborating with distribution centers, retailers, print shops and packaging facilities. This system reduces the fiber used in its boxes by 30%, according to the company.
Meanwhile, the beverage industry is increasingly concerned with eco-friendly, fiber-based protective product packaging.
For example, James Cropper, a UK-based paper packaging company, recently renewed its partnership with Maison Perrier-Jouët to produce a double-depth embossed paper printed directly onto a protective wrap for brut and rosé bottles.