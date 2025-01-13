James Cropper renews partnership with French wine store for redesigned bottle wraps
James Cropper, a UK-based paper packaging company, has renewed its partnership with Maison Perrier-Jouët to produce a double-depth embossed paper, printed directly onto a protective wrap for brut and rosé bottles.
Following a successful partnership in 2023, the Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque Cocoon brut and rosé cases are made with two natural ingredients: paper pulp and flour from vine shoots.
Heather Allen, product designer at James Cropper, says: “In an evolution from the original Cocoon concept, this time, and for the first time, the charming design has been printed directly onto the wrap. We’ll continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible to show that luxury and beauty place no limits on sustainability.”
The vine shoots are recovered after being harvested in winter from the Champagne region in France and the paper pulp is sourced from an FSC-approved sustainable managed forest.
Allen adds: “It has been a joy to once again work with Maison Perrier-Jouët to bring to life the brand values of celebration alongside biodiversity. We have a shared respect for the natural world and are committed to reducing our impact on the environment as much as possible in collaboration.”
The Cocoon wrap design has a featherweight of 49 grams, 93% lighter than Perrier-Jouët’s traditional boxes. In addition, the Epoque Cocoon brut and rosé cases do not use varnish or glue.
The deboss concept for the wraps was designed in collaboration with Formafantasma, a research-based design studio. The design depicts animals, insects, flora and fauna.
Luxury packaging
Packaging Insights has previously reported on the increased trend of luxury packaging designs. Maintaining premium and luxury appeal on packaging for high-end products remains one of the industry’s foremost challenges amid consumer and legislative pressure to reduce and redesign materials for environmental sustainability.
Moreover, E-commerce packaging aims to provide an elevated experience that aligns with luxury brand values and customer expectations, Richard Kretzmann, head of Sales Packaging at Sappi Europe, told Packaging Insights last November.