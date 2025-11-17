Eastman equips medical pack supplier with recycled copolyester
Key takeaways
- Medipack uses Eastar 6763 Renew to make a sustainable medical thermoforming film.
- The material includes up to 50% recycled content without changing processes or certifications.
- It delivers the same performance while reducing carbon footprint and waste.
Eastman is providing Eastar 6763 Renew copolyester as a key component in Medipack’s new MedPETG 6763 RN thermoforming film. Integrating Eastar 6763 Renew reportedly allows Medipack to offer packaging that performs like its legacy wrap but with a lower environmental footprint.
“Eastman’s molecular recycling technology makes it possible for us to use certified recycled content without compromising quality or safety — an essential requirement in medical packaging,” says Felix Neidhart, sales manager at Medipack.
“It enables the benefits of recycled content in sterile barrier packaging, which was previously not feasible. This is a major step toward circularity in medical packaging.”
Increasing medical pack sustainability
Medipack says it previously used Eastar 6763 as part of its production process but wanted to increase its environmental sustainability.
Eastar 6763 Renew is made with up to 50% certified recycled content from hard-to-recycle waste materials processed through Eastman molecular recycling. This allows waste that would otherwise have gone to landfills to be used in new Medipack products, reducing the use of virgin feedstocks and preserving natural resources.
The result is a drop-in replacement that is said to perform equally well as traditional products with a reduced carbon footprint and less waste production. When opting for Eastar 6763, Medipack did not change its manufacturing process or acquire additional medical certifications.
Eastman says Eastar 6763 Renew offers the clarity, durability, and sterilization compliance that make it well-suited for pharmaceutical and medical use. It is said to perform identically to and holds the same certifications as the legacy Eastar 6763 copolyester.
“We take great pride in making a sustainable option available in the medical market,” says Heather Singler, Eastman’s medical commercial director.
“We couldn’t be happier that Medipack has been able to take advantage of Eastar 6763 Renew to deliver products its customers can count on.”
