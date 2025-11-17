Smurfit Westrock inaugurates clinical packaging facility in Ireland
Key takeaways
- Smurfit Westrock opens a €40 million (US$46 million) clinical packaging facility near Dublin Airport.
- The site produces clinical trial packaging designed to boost patient adherence and data quality, complementing facilities in China and the US.
- The launch follows recent innovations, including recyclable medical device packaging and paper-based protective and pallet wrap solutions.
Smurfit Westrock has opened the “world’s first” packaging facility focused entirely on developing clinical solutions. The company has invested over €40 million (US$46 million) in the new plant based near Dublin Airport, Ireland.
Tony Smurfit, president and CEO at Smurfit Westrock, says: “We are proud of this groundbreaking and beautifully designed new plant. The packaging solutions which are designed and manufactured here will contribute significantly to the next generation of life-saving medicines.”
The company highlights that the Dublin facility employs a team of 170 packaging designers, operators, and support workers. It further offers an Experience Center to showcase the plant’s capabilities to visitors and demonstrate personalized solutions based on requirements.
Smurfit Westrock provides a range of clinical trial packaging solutions aiming to improve patient adherence and provide enhanced data. Packaging plays a crucial role in the success of clinical healthcare trials, according to the company.
The clinical trial packaging provided by Smurfit Westrock is also supported by its sites in Kunshan, China, and Mebane, US.
Recently-released solutions
Last month, Smurfit Westrock marketed its newly developed recyclable packaging for Dermalux medical devices.
At Drinktec 2025, Packaging Insights spoke to Smurfit Westrock about its latest automation and beverage packaging innovations.
The company also recently released a paper-based bubble wrap alternative and a paper pallet wrap to lower supply chain emissions.