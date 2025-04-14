PulPac expands Japanese market presence as Nippon Molding completes machine installation
PulPac’s Modula machine from TechTribe has completed its Site Acceptance Testing (SAT) for Nippon Molding, a producer of egg trays for Japan’s poultry industry. The installation supports the introduction of PulPac’s Dry Molded Fiber technology in the country.
Nippon Molding is expanding its existing portfolio by integrating Dry Molded Fiber into its product lineup. The company aims to meet the rising demand for circular, resource-efficient packaging alternatives.
Takehiro Ishihara, general manager of Nippon Molding, says: “We keep challenging ourselves for a better future and are thrilled to have finalized the SAT. In parallel, we are refining our food tray application for manufacturing to swiftly bring these sustainable solutions to our customers and further contribute to a greener society.”
Meeting regional demand
Dry Molded Fiber offers scalable, low-impact alternatives to traditional packaging materials in Japan’s market, according to PulPac.
Last year, Packaging Insights spoke with PulPac’s CCO, Sanna Fager, who highlighted that food packaging demand is rising across Asia in response to evolving regulatory landscapes.
Meanwhile, PulPac Modula machines are advancing through SATs worldwide, while products based on the technology have already reached consumers in Sweden.
“We are delighted to see more and more partners successfully completing their SATs. We commend Nippon Molding for their unwavering commitment to sustainability and innovation, and we look forward to supporting their continued success as they help drive the global transition to resource-efficient, fiber-based packaging,” says Fager.
Last year, PulPac joined the UK-based not-for-profit organization Two Sides. The campaign was a collaboration of companies from sectors including forestry, pulp and paper manufacturing, packaging, inks, pre-press, press, finishing, publishing, printing, envelopes, and postal operators.