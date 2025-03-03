EcoCortec equips German distributor with PCR film for corrosion protection
An EcoCortec plant in Croatia has released the VpCI-126 UV Shrink Film with 30% PCR for packaging, protecting goods against metal corrosion. The company supplies the PCR film to Germany-based distributor Jakob Schober in a recycling partnership aimed at achieving a circular supply chain.
The PCR film is said to boast recycling and reuse qualities that do not compromise on mechanical or corrosion-inhibiting properties. The film combines high-strength resin with ultraviolet light stabilizers, vapor phase corrosion inhibitor technology, and 30% PCR content, according to EcoCortec.
The film offers up to three years of packaging protection against “salt air and humid environments, moisture, aggressive industrial atmospheres, and dissimilar metal corrosion,” says the company.
Advancing circular economy
An EcoCortec truck delivers the film to Schober, which is then stocked with plastic scrap for the return journey to the Beli Manastir, Croatia plant. It is then inspected, regranulated, and tested in a lab before being manufactured into the VpCI-126 UV Shrink Film PCR.
EcoCortec is the European subsidiary of Cortec Corporation, a US-based corrosion control technology company.
Last year, Cortec Advanced Films increased the capacity of its vapor corrosion-inhibiting film plant with a “state-of-the-art” extrusion line, E23. The multimillion-dollar line promises to benefit customers and employees as Cortec continues expanding its specialty film and bag product portfolio.
Meanwhile, EcoCortec introduced EcoSonic VpCI-125 PCR HP Permanent ESD Films and Bags, which are said to be the world’s first permanent ESD film powered by Nano-VpCI with 30% post-consumer recycled content. The films provide anti-static protection against electrostatic discharge and corrosion for sensitive electronics.