Huhtamaki launches single-coated paper cups for dairy to reduce plastic
Huhtamaki has released a recyclable single-coated paper cup for yogurt and dairy products. The ProDairy packaging solution has a plastic content below 10% and includes a seal and lid to fit the flat rim, keeping the product fresh.
ProDairy is manufactured in Europe using paperboard made with renewable wood fibers sourced from sustainably managed forests, according to the Finland-based food packager.
Fredrik Davidsson, president of fiber foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania at Huhtamaki, says: “Dairy products are an essential part of our daily lives, and creating recyclable packaging for them has been a challenge, especially while maintaining the standards required for dairy products.”
“Our solution is highly functional in terms of product performance and barrier properties, and it is a cost-efficient solution that meets customer and consumer expectations regarding our innovation in food packaging.”
Meeting functional performance
A challenge in reducing plastic content in dairy packaging is ensuring a “perfect” seal and lid that fit the flat rim of the cup.
Huhtamaki explains it resolved this issue by developing a rim design and forming process to seal the cup properly. The dairy product solution also has a strong side seam and a patented sealing varnish technique for “optimal” performance, according to the company.
“Our team has identified a varnish to replace the outer PE layer, which maintains a paper-like feel with a matt finish and provides a high moisture barrier for products stored in chilled conditions,” continues Davidsson.
“This is important for manufacturers, retailers, and consumers, ensuring that our unique product delivers the functional performance of traditional paper cups with a lower plastic content while still being fully recyclable.”
Dairy packaging systems and technology are under increasing development as companies seek to lower their emissions footprints while maintaining high levels of hygiene, product freshness, and overall shelf life.
