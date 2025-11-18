Ecosurety acquires Refill Return platform to scale UK reuse systems
Key takeaways
- Ecosurety has acquired City to Sea’s Refill Return platform, including its app and website, to expand reusable packaging systems across the UK.
- The digital tools will be integrated into Ecosurety’s strategy to develop reuse infrastructure.
- The move aims to strengthen UK reuse policy influence and accelerate the transition from single-use to reuse.
Ecosurety has announced the acquisition of the Refill Return platform from environmental organization City to Sea. The move aims to scale circular packaging reuse systems across the UK.
The acquisition includes the Refill Return app and website. The digital tools are designed to support towns, cities, universities, and visitor attractions in implementing reusable cup schemes.
Will Ghali, CEO at Ecosurety, says: “We’re proud to build on City to Sea’s pioneering work in the refill and reuse space. The acquisition of its Refill Return platform strengthens our ability to develop scalable packaging reuse systems. We are excited to accelerate the shift from single-use to reuse, which brings Ecosurety a step closer to fulfilling our mission of ridding the world of unnecessary packaging.”
Data-driven support
The digital tools will be integrated into Ecosurety’s strategy to develop “impactful reuse infrastructure” in the UK. The platform is said to provide practical tools to connect people with reuse solutions for consumers to producers, to engage in the reuse economy.
It also generates amplified data, insights, and research that allows businesses and governments to make informed decisions and drive real-world results.
Robbie Staniforth, director of innovation and policy at Ecosurety, says: “We’ve worked closely with City to Sea for many years. Its values have always aligned with ours, and when alerted to its potential closing, we worked together to secure a legacy for the assets it has created over the past decade.”
Jane Martin, CEO at City to Sea, adds: “We’re delighted that Ecosurety will continue the journey we started. Its expertise in compliance and data, combined with our legacy of campaigning and community engagement, creates a powerful platform for change.”
“The acquisition supports our broader ambition to influence UK policy and infrastructure around reuse, positioning the company as a key enabler of sustainable packaging systems.”
Earlier this month, Ecosurety told Packaging Insights about the UK’s draft amendments to the packaging EPR scheme, suggesting that the draft changes are likely to pass and become applicable in January 2026.