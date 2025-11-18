Ball boosts India can capacity with US$60M facility investment
Key takeaways
- Ball has invested US$60 million in its Sri City plant following a 2024 upgrade in Taloja.
- The company targets India’s fast-growing beverage can market, driven by RTD and dairy adoption of aluminum.
- Expansion supports local supply chains, skill development, and future innovation, including low-carbon and refillable aluminum solutions.
Ball Corporation has invested US$60 million in its Sri City, India, facility to meet growing consumer demand and strengthen its regional supply chain in one of Asia’s fastest-growing consumer markets.
The move follows an investment in 2024 of nearly US$55 million in its Taloja can manufacturing facility, located close to Mumbai, India.
Mandy Glew, president at Ball Beverage Packaging EMEA and Asia, says: “India is key to our global strategy and this investment reflects our focused approach to scaling operations in high-growth markets and securing long-term competitive advantage.”
“Following our expansions in Taloja and Sri City, we are exploring further investments to support the continued growth of the Indian market as more brands and consumers are choosing aluminum packaging.”
Product category expansion
India’s beverage can market is expected to grow at a rate of 10% annually over the next five years, according to Ball. The can manufacturer explains that product categories, like ready-to-drink beverages and dairy products, are increasingly switching to aluminum as an optimized solution.
Manish Joshi, regional commercial director, Asia, Ball Beverage Packaging India, says: “This is a pivotal moment for our India team. It reinforces our commitment to serving customers in this fast-growing market with greater speed, flexibility, and reliability.”
“We are proud to contribute to local skill development and strengthen our partnerships with local suppliers and customers to drive growth, sustainability, and technical innovation tailored to the Indian market.”
The company highlights that through leveraging its retort technology, its aluminum solutions can help extend product shelf life while maintaining taste and nutritional value.
Recently, Ball Corporation, Unilever, and Alcoa Corporation announced the first use of Elysis carbon-free smelting technology to produce an aerosol can that has applications across the personal care industry.
The announcement was made ahead of the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference, which is currently taking place in Belém, Brazil.
Earlier this year, Ball partnered with Meadow to produce and sell the Meadow Kapsul, a refillable and recyclable aluminum can pre-filled with household and personal care products.