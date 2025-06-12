US scientists create edible and biodegradable nanofibers for food packaging
Researchers from the Pennsylvania State University, US, have developed edible and biodegradable nanofibers through electrospinning. Protein-based nanofibers are desired for their potential in edible packaging solutions, offering food preservation and safety.
Electrospinning involves using a voltage to force a liquid solution into a cone shape that morphs it into fibers. The researchers then combined the milk protein casein with hydroxypropyl methylcellulose — typically derived from wood pulp or cotton — to create nanofibers.
The nanofibers are then formed into mats that can be used for various applications, including food packaging, tissue engineering, and wound dressings.
Tailored solutions
The researchers indicate that the newly developed nanofiber solution can be created and adjusted according to various factors, allowing for customized design and use.
“The ability to adjust parameters like applied voltage, flow rate, viscosity, surface tension, and ambient conditions such as temperature and relative humidity allows for significant control over fiber diameter, alignment, porosity, and composition,” say the researchers.
“This enables custom design to meet specific application requirements, including packaging, selective separation, encapsulation, adsorption, and regeneration.”
The researchers also reported that at 100% humidity, the fiber mats transformed into transparent films that can be used for food wraps.
Previous research
The research comes after multiple studies assessed electrospinning’s impact on the milk protein casein. In previous studies, the research group evaluated the electrospinning of casein combined with carrageenan, a food additive derived from red seaweed used as a thickener and stabilizer in food products.
However, the researchers suggest the resulting nanofibers were weak and unsuitable for further application.
The researchers hope to develop a proof-to-concept study. The team says it is “focused on enhancing the mechanical strength, biocompatibility, and antimicrobial properties of food packaging applications while optimizing fabrication for tissue engineering, wound healing, and drug delivery applications.”
Recently, researchers at McMaster University in Canada cultivated a mushroom species that can be used to produce a biodegradable material suitable for use in packaging.
Last year, researchers at Shinshu University in Japan discovered an easy method to extract fibers from mushrooms by bleaching them in sunlight to make packaging or leather products.