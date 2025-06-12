Orlandi expands US production as demand for domestic packaging grows
Orlandi, a US-based contract packaging and beauty sample manufacturer, is expanding its capabilities in the beauty, personal care, and fragrance sectors.
The expansion is part of the company’s domestic production and distribution focus.
“Having our operations based in the US allows us to respond quickly and consistently deliver high-quality results — even under tight deadlines,” says Russell Ostroff, senior vice president of Sales at Orlandi.
“This enables us to maintain stronger quality control, offer more responsive service, and better support domestic manufacturing needs.”
End-to-end operations
Orlandi offers custom packaging solutions and container filler services for all shapes and sizes. It fills a wide range of bulk products like fragrances, creams, gels, lotions, and liquids into customer-supplied or Orlandi-sourced containers, like glass and plastic vials.
For fragrance applications, Orlandi can now blend and cold-filter fragrance solutions in-house before filling, ensuring “optimal clarity and performance.”
In addition to filling, Orlandi’s solutions offer fully integrated, turnkey packaging solutions, such as labeling, product cartoning, corrugated packing, partitioning, and custom pack-outs.
The company also manufactures vial cards and folders and manages all printing, die-cutting, and assembly aspects in-house.
“This end-to-end model ensures consistent quality, faster turnaround times, and helps clients streamline supply chains, reduce lead times, and accelerate time to market,” says the company.
“As demand for US-based manufacturing grows, Orlandi remains committed to delivering the excellence, speed, and flexibility brands need to scale confidently.”
As EU–US trade tensions rise, personal care companies and packaging suppliers increasingly turn to domestic production.
US President Donald Trump’s initial threat to impose 50% tariffs on EU imports sent L’Oréal and LVMH stocks falling, but a delay offered temporary relief.