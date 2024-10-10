Encina sources intercontinental hard-to-recycle feedstock to supply circular chemicals production
US-based Encina Development Group and Singapore’s Blue Planet Environmental Solutions have inked a supply deal for hard-to-recycle waste streams to be used as feedstock for producing Encina’s circular chemicals.
Encina’s circular materials are a “low-carbon, molecularly identical” substitute to traditional fossil-fuel-derived chemicals.
Blue Planet will supply feedstock for Encina’s circular manufacturing facilities globally, including the Americas, Saudi Arabia, India and Southeast Asia, all of which are currently in the early phases of development.
Blue Planet will source the feedstock from its global network of material recovery facilities, which employ sorting technologies and innovative processes to capture hard-to-recycle plastic waste streams.
Converting waste into drop-in circular chemicals
Blue Planet’s operations extend from waste generation to collection, segregation, treatment and processing to the point-of-sale of energy and other waste-derived fuels and products.
The final products will all be certified ISCC+ compliant.
“This collaboration allows us to extend our impact on the global waste challenge by not only diverting plastic waste from landfills but also transforming it into valuable resources that support a more sustainable future,” says Prashant Singh, co-founder and CEO of Blue Planet.
“Together, we are closing the loop on waste while driving the decarbonization of the chemical industry.”
Encina manufactures drop-in circular chemicals using a single-stage catalytic conversion process that transforms waste streams—such as end-of-life plastics — into base building blocks that can be used to make new products.
“Blue Planet’s reputation as a pioneer in sustainable waste management solutions makes them an ideal partner for Encina. Equally important, we share a common goal: to create products and solutions that support global decarbonization and advance sustainability,” says CEO of Encina, David Roesser.
In other waste management advances this month, Digimarc Corporation released its Digimarc Recycle sortation software for consistently and accurately identifying the material composition of waste packaging using digital watermarks — reducing the cost of compliant hardware “by nearly 50%.”
Digimarc Recycle increases the precision and accuracy of recycled material sorting machines, which “lowers the entry barrier” for global recycling and waste sorting facilities.